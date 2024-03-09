Millie Bobby Brown Fiercely Defends Her Changing Accent After Criticism: 'I Don't Do It Intentional'

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

In a hilarious TikTok interview, the 'Stranger Things' star explains that she grew up in both countries and 'can't help' adapting to the way people around her speak.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown has clapped back at criticism over her changing accent, which people noticed following her recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". Sitting down with TikToker Max Baledge, the British actress made a strong case for her ditching her British accent for an American one.

When asked about the backlash, the 20-year-old immediately gave an eye roll. She then explained that she grew up in both countries, so she "can't help" switching her accents based on who she is around.

"So I'm an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America," she fiercely defended herself. "I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt and so I want to mimic people. I can't help that when I'm around my fiance or when I'm around people like Jimmy Fallon, who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it!"

"And now I'm in England, I wanna replicate that!" the "Stranger Things" star added in the video, which was uploaded on Friday, March 8. She insisted, "I don't do it intentional and I'm sorry if it offends you! But listen, I'm trying my best!"

The host also came to her defense. "First of all, she's Millie Bobby Brown. She can speak however she wants," Max said to the camera. "Second of all, if you literally lived in another country you'd start to sound like that as well."

The TikToker even claimed he had a gift for Millie "so that you can show this to people to be like, 'I am British.' " A confused Millie asked, "Is it my passport?" He replied, "No," before saying, "I've got you a Nando's gift card!"

Surprised and pleased with the gift, the star, who is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi, said, "Do you know I'm going and having Nando's for lunch? I'm actually gonna use this." Max responded, "Well, it's on me."

Millie's accent was scrutinized after she sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show. During the interview, she exhibited a more Americanized accent while recounting her fiance Jake's unique proposal during a scuba diving excursion. Fans noted her pronunciation of words like "vacation" and "together" in the American style while terms like "bonded" and "going" retained a hint of her British upbringing.

You can share this post!