Clay Calls AD His 'LOML' in 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion Trailer
Netflix/Greg Gayne
In the upcoming reunion special, Clay Gravesande can be seen admitting to making a mistake after dumping his fiancee Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith at the altar on their wedding day.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Trailer for "Love Is Blind" season 6 reunion teases so much drama. Unveiled on Friday, March 8, the footage sees Clay Gravesande admitting to making a mistake after dumping his fiancee Amber Desiree "AD" Smith at the altar on their wedding day.

"She's honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake," Clay tells the group. In response to that, AD takes a deep breath while trying to fight off tears.

The trailer also teases the love triangle between Jeramey Lutinski, his ex-fiancee Laura Dadisman and Sarah Ann Bick. "I've never stayed up till 5 A.M. just chatting," Chelsea Blackwell notes. It's apparently a shade towards Jeramey and Sarah Ann, who stayed out together until the early morning hours following a night out at the bar when he was still engaged to Laura.

"I'm a 'pick me' girl? You're a 'pick me' girl!" Sarah Ann fires back. Laura, who appears in the reunion via Zoom, then bluntly chimes in, "You're a clown."

Trevor Sova, who didn't end up engaged to Chelsea Griffin Appiah, is also grilled about his girlfriend back home. "Unbeknownst to [Chelsea], you had someone on the outside," host Nick Lachey says, "I'd like to hear what you have to say." Elsewhere in the reunion, Jessica Vestal appears to confront Chelsea. "I thought we were on good terms, but I guess that we're not," she tells her.

The reunion will also feature some alums, including Alexa Alfia Lemieux, Brennon Lemieux, olleen Reed and Matt Bolton from season 3. Season 4 stars Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin Appiah, Brett Brown, Tiffany Pennywell Brown and Micah Lussier as well as season 5 star Izzy Zapata are also set to join the special.

"Love Is Blind: The Reunion" is slated to premiere Wednesday at 9 P.M. ET/6 P.M. PT on Netflix.

