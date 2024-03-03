Millie Bobby Brown Leaves Fans Baffled With Her New Accent

NBC Celebrity

The 'Stranger Things' actress appears to lose her British accent when she shares a story about her engagement during a television interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role as Eleven in "Stranger Things", has been captivating fans with her charming British accent. However, recent observations have sparked discussions about a noticeable shift in her speech.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Brown exhibited a more Americanized accent while recounting her fiance Jake Bongiovi's unique proposal during a scuba diving excursion. Fans noted her pronunciation of words like "vacation" and "together" in the American style while terms like "bonded" and "going" retained a hint of her British upbringing.

This observation has raised questions about the future of Brown's accent. Some speculate that her extended stay in the United States and exposure to American culture may be influencing the transformation. Others argue that it could be a strategic move for her career, as she takes on more American roles.

However, it's important to note that Brown has a history of effortlessly mimicking accents, having perfected an American twang by watching popular shows like "Hannah Montana".

Despite the speculation, Brown remains enthusiastic about embracing challenges and exploring her creativity. She has stated that she enjoys learning new accents and that she is constantly growing and evolving. It will be intriguing to see how her accent continues to develop in the future as she navigates the entertainment industry and her personal journey.

