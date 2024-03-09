Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams Called Out Over Upcoming Grand Prix Shows in Saudi Arabia

Cover Images/Media Punch/John Nacion Music

The 'You Don't Know My Name' songstress and the 'Happy' hitmaker are criticized for agreeing to perform in the country despite its strict laws against women.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams have been called out over their upcoming Grand Prix shows. The "You Don't Know My Name" songstress and the "Happy" hitmaker found themselves in hot water before taking the stage in Saudi Arabia during the sports event.

On Friday, March 8, a human rights campaigner named Peter Tatchell blasted the 43-year-old songstress and the 50-year-old singer for agreeing to perform in the country despite its strict laws against women. Speaking to The Sun, Peter said, "Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams should not be performing in Saudi Arabia. It's a dictatorship that persecutes women, LGBTs and religious and ethnic minorities."

Peter went on to say, "Women are in jail because of the country's sexist laws. The regime murdered and dismembered the journalist Jamal Khashoggi." He continued, "It is total hypocrisy for Saudi Arabia to host Alicia Keys for an International Women's Day event when the regime jails advocates for women's equality."

The human rights campaigner further pointed out, "I'm shocked that Alicia Keys is colluding with this whitewashing of Saudi misogyny." He then declared, "No artists should be going to Saudi unless they speak out publicly to demand women's freedom and an end to other human rights abuses in the country, including the freeing of all political prisoners."

Alicia and Pharrell are set to perform in Jeddah as part of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 on Saturday, March 9. Aside from that, she is slated to host an initiative honoring International Women's Day called Women To Women, which will also take place in the second-largest city in the county.

The Friday event is the third edition of the Women To Women summit. During the initiative, Alicia and guests will talk about "how women are pushing the culture forward in Saudi Arabia and around the world," according to Revolt.

Alicia previously said in a press release, "I am thrilled to be back on stage, this time in Jeddah, performing in a place I have never performed in before, and in a way I never have in this region. I'm also so inspired to connect in a meaningful way with the amazing women there to discuss cultural, creative and boundary-pushing narratives we are collectively and individually leading. In light of International Women's Day, it's the perfect time to discuss important issues affecting us."

You can share this post!