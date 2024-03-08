Gigi Hadid Won't Attend Oscars 2024 With Boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Cover Images/Roger Wong/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Instead of attending the upcoming Academy Awards with her actor boyfriend, mom-of-one Gigi ops to spend quality time with her little daughter Khai at home.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - As the highly anticipated Oscars approach, one absence from the red carpet will be supermodel Gigi Hadid, who has decided to prioritize time with her daughter over attending the event with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

Cooper, who received two Oscar nominations for his role in "Maestro", will be without Hadid at his side. A source revealed that Hadid's decision stems from her unwavering commitment to her 3-year-old daughter, Khai Malik.

Despite their absence from the Oscars, the couple is reportedly in high spirits and enjoying their time together. Sources describe their relationship as "genuine," with both Hadid and Cooper co-parenting healthily and maintaining positive dynamics with their respective exes, Zayn Malik and Irina Shayk.

Hadid shares Khai with Malik while Cooper shares his 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with Shayk. The former couple split in 2019 but have remained amicable. Sources emphasize that everyone involved, including Shayk and Malik, is on good terms and prioritizing the well-being of their children.

Recent sightings of Cooper and Hadid reinforce the strength of their connection. The couple has been spotted on outings in New York and London, openly displaying affection for each other. Sources reiterate that the couple is deeply compatible, with shared values and a strong bond.

Despite not attending the Oscars together, both Hadid and Cooper's families are supportive of their relationship. Cooper's ex, Shayk, has expressed well wishes for them while focusing on her own life and co-parenting arrangements.

The source adds that the couple's close circles have high hopes for the future of their relationship, citing their shared interests, open communication, and deep understanding of family, parenting, and the complexities of living in the public eye.

You can share this post!