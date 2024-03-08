Kane Brown Got 'Neutered' Because He's 'Scared' of Another Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 30-year-old country music crooner admits he's apprehensive after his wife was pregnant with their third child so he decided to take matters into his own hands by undergoing a vasectomy.

AceShowbiz - Country music star Kane Brown has revealed that he underwent a vasectomy after learning that his wife, Katelyn Jae, was pregnant with their third child. Brown, 30, made the announcement during an appearance on the "Bobby Bones Show."

"I'm scared for three [kids]. I guess it was God's plan," Brown admitted. "Kate got me neutered already."

Brown and Jae, 31, share two daughters, Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 2. The news of a third child came as a surprise to the couple, who were not planning to expand their family at the time.

The "Heaven" singer shared a wild tale about how he learned of the pregnancy. While flying via private plane to Michael Jordan's golf course, he received a call from Jae indicating that she might be pregnant. However, the call dropped abruptly, leaving Brown in suspense.

"So on the whole flight down, I'm like, 'Oh my God, like, what's going on? … I hope that she's wrong," Brown recalled. "So, she lands, and then she's pregnant."

Despite the initial shock, Brown and Jae embraced the unexpected news when they learned they were expecting a boy. Following the pregnancy announcement, Jae urged Brown to undergo a vasectomy to prevent any more surprises.

Brown described undergoing the procedure as a surreal experience. "They gave me gas or whatever, but I'm laying on my back and I have a nurse over me and a doctor," he recounted. "They're just talking about their day and I'm just laying on this table."

Brown also shared that he had another unexpected experience on a private plane the year before, when he received news that his house was on fire.

"That's how my birthday trip started. So we're landing and we find out everything's fine. It was just like the heat," he explained. "Then this time I'm going down to golf again, we get on the plane as I'm taking off I hear Kate say I think I'm pregnant and it cuts out."

With their third child on the way, Brown and Jae are excited for the future. They have announced plans for a 2024 tour titled "In the Air Tour", which will include stadium shows.

