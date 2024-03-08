Karol G 'Super Grateful' After Picking Up Billboard's Woman of the Year 2024

Cover Images/Faye Sadou Celebrity

During the interview at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, the Colombian singer also gave an update on how she is feeling after her plane had a mid-air emergency last month due to a malfunctioning generator.

AceShowbiz - Karol G couldn't be happier to have reached a new achievement in her career. Having received the Billboard Woman of the Year 2024 award, the Colombian singer said she's "super grateful" for it.

"I don't know. It feels so different -- I have to say that this one feels super different," the 33-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 6. "Always super grateful of all the things I have achieved but this one especially is."

"It's about the fight, it's about how hard it's been, like the path," the musician continued. "Not just my path, I think the path of every one woman that [is] right here right now. So to have that title name, it's a lot of responsibility, but I get it. I love to work and I love this."

"I do this with a lot of passion, so tonight, I am enjoying the night and I'm super proud," Karol G went on gushing. "I am super happy and I am super grateful."

During the interview, Karol G also gave an update on how she is feeling after her plane had a mid-air emergency last month due to a malfunctioning generator. "I'm great, thank God," she said. "I am super happy my family is OK, I am OK, and everything's good."

The reggaeton star and her team were on board her Gulfstream G400 when it took off from Burbank airport in California in February. However, the plane turned around shortly after getting airborne and made an unscheduled landing at Van Nuys Airport, around 15 miles west of Burbank.

Abc7.com stated the pilot reported seeing smoke in the cockpit and the jet was greeted by emergency crews after touching down at Van Nuys. Video footage showed the singer exiting the aircraft and shaking hands with a member of the flight team before hugging a pal on the tarmac.

