'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Admits Son Garrison Needed 'Help' Before His Death

TLC Celebrity

The police report did not explain further what kind of help Janelle had wanted to seek for Garrison, but his roommates and sibling claimed he had been battling issues with alcohol and had been 'depressed.'

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - New details surrounding Garrison Brown's death have emerged. His mom Janelle Brown admitted that she wished she could "help" the 25-year-old in the past.

When speaking to police, Janelle said Garrison "just stopped texting last night" so that's why she was worried about her child. It led her to tell her other kids to check on their brothers.

The police report did not explain further what kind of help Janelle had wanted to seek for Garrison. However, his roommates and sibling claimed he had been battling issues with alcohol and had been "depressed."

One roommate named Addison told cops he had "conversations with Garrison about him being depressed lately." He claimed Garrison was "an alcoholic and drinks every night."

When asked if the TV personality was intoxicated on the evening before he was found dead, Addison told police he was when he last spoke to him. He also said Garrison would ask him for late night rides to get food because he was too intoxicated to drive.

However, Addison advised that Garrison has never said anything to him that would raise a red flag about him possibly committing suicide. He did note that Garrison "was having problems with his ex-girlfriend and that he was not a very happy person."

Addison's fellow roommate, Tyler, also told police that Garrison "had issues with alcohol." However, he did not know if the TLC personality was getting any counseling for the issue.

It was previously revealed that Garrison sent a concerning text in a group chat. "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't," read the text, according to Janelle via a police report obtained by TMZ. "I miss these days."

You can share this post!