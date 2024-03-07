Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The model faces backlash for seemingly throwing shade at her record executive ex-husband and the 'Yeah' hitmaker after the two surprisingly hung out together in Bali, Indonesia.

AceShowbiz - Kimora Lee Simmons raised people's eyebrows with her new post on Instagram. The model was seemingly throwing shade at her ex-husband Russell Simmons and Usher after the two hung out together in Bali, Indonesia.

"What is this I'm seeing in the news today?? Lol," so the fashion designer, who shares daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons with the record executive, wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 6. "Y'all some wild boys frfr."

In a separate post, Kimora wrote, "Not 'by my bed!!' Lolol." Fans believed that the television personality was referring to Russell's post featuring the "OMG" singer where he penned in the caption, "When I was at the lowest point in my life i woke up and this man was sitting by my bed.. I had known usher since he was a kid but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self discovery and our believe in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing Gods consciousness in ourselves."

Instead of ridiculing Russell, most Internet users slammed Kimora for the shady posts. "Yet you still carry his very known famous last name! Girl bye," someone said. Another commented, "Slandering an unhealed person's NAME while you keep their last name as your NAME is quite insidious."

One person noted, "She too old for this. They been divorced for years and she has remarried since then, but still seems bitter." Another wondered, "If they split and she has a new husband why she always referencing Russell."

Some others weighed in on the "by my bed" phrases that Kimora pointed out in her post. "Sitting by someone's bed and being in it are two different things. When my friend was sick and hospitalized, she woke up and I was by her bed. What’s the problem?" one user said.

"I guess I'm the only one that didn't think nothing of his statement. I pictured usher sitting in a chair by his bed praying for him," someone else echoed the sentiment. "Black men showing friendship and support always getting criticized. People wonder why we emotionless," another comment read.

Usher and Russell made headlines after the latter took to social media to share photos of them spending time together on the island. In his post, Russell expressed gratitude towards the "Yeah!" hitmaker, saying, "People remember to remember...a friend walks in when others walk out...I will never forget the generosity of spirit I saw in this man."

