Kid Cudi Enlists Pusha T for 'Insano' World Tour
Music

The 'Pursuit of Happiness' rapper and his pal will perform in cities like Nashville, Tampa, Philadelphia, Newark, Boston, Denver and Las Vegas among others from June to August.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi is hitting the road soon. To celebrate his latest studio album, "Insano", the "Pursuit of Happiness" emcee will embark on a world tour and Pusha T is set to join him.

The trek kicks off with the North American leg on July 28 in Austin, Texas, at Moody Center with a total 31 dates. Aside from Pusha, the 40-year-old rapper will be accompanied by Jaden Smith and Earthgang on several stops.

Cudi will perform in cities like Nashville, Tampa, Philadelphia, Newark, Boston, Denver and Las Vegas among oters. After wrapping up the North America shows in August, Cudi is set to fly to Europe and the U.K. in 2025.

Presale tickets for "Insano" world tour are available in North America on March 12 at 10 A.M. Meanwhile, general ticket sales begin on March 15 at 10 A.<. local time. fans can get more information on the official tour website.

Cudi dropped "Insano" in January. Speaking of the project, Cudi told Zane Lowe, "I think this album is a triumph... I've seen a lot of people saying you can feel the happiness in the music, you can feel the joy radiating." He then boasted, "Eleven albums and I was still able to do something new."

In the following month, Cudi warned fans there's going to be a long wait until his next release because he's decided to push the next record back until 2026 so he can spend the next 12 months working on his acting projects. "My next album is already about 80 per cent done, and it'll be out in 2026," the rhymer explained in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As always, we're takin it someplace new," he added. "Just wanted to let yall know, expect an album from me every other year ... next year is all about filmin. Got a bunch of stuff I need to get done. Film and TV. So I take a year off of music to do it all."

