Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Newly surfaced photos saw the wife of the Yeezy designer and rapper enjoying quality time with her parents and sister during their trip to Tokyo back in June 2023.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Things used to be good between Bianca Censori and her family. Newly surfaced photos saw the wife of Kanye West enjoying quality time with her family during their trip to Tokyo back in June 2023.

The pictures, obtained by TMZ, featured the Australian native flashing a big smile when she visited an immersive art museum with her parents and sister. At one point, the Yeezy architectural designer held up a cellphone to snap a group selfie.

The foursome could be seen going barefoot while enjoying the view at the teamLab Planets. For the outing, Bianca donned a yellow backless top that featured a halter neckline. She paired it with beige capri leggings. At the time, she still had her platinum blond pixie cut.

Ye wasn't pictured with them during the museum outing. However, the "Vultures" rapper allegedly met his in-laws in the Asian country during the trip.

The pictures emerged amid reports that Bianca's dad Leo planned to confront the hip-hop star because he's not happy with how he makes Bianca dresses. "Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," a source close to Bianca said after the latter almost bared her vagina at a Paris Fashion Week.

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the insider continues, referring to Ye's kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. "He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.

It was said that Leo, who is the brother of a notorious gangland killer, "honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity." The source added, "No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

Bianca's family was also reportedly against her having a baby with the rapper. Her parents allegedly believe that the "Vultures 1" artist would not be able to provide a "stable" home to raise their grandkids in.

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles
