 

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Cover Images/Instagram/FV
Celebrity

The reality TV star is under fire after fans noticed that her 10-year-old daughter accidentally reposted a hate video about the pop star on her and her mom's joint TikTok account.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - North West may have unwittingly reignited her mother's feud with Taylor Swift. Kim Kardashian has been blasted by Swifties after her daughter was caught sharing a hate TikTok video about the pop superstar.

The eldest child of Kim and Kanye West appeared to have accidentally reposted the "messy" clip that took a dig at the "Shake It Off" hitmaker on her and her mom's joint TikTok account. In the said video, the 34-year-old singer was dancing erratically in the music video for her 2017 song "Delicate".

The "Cardigan" singer went barefoot in a blue, tasseled mini dress as she showed off her goofy moves in a hotel lobby. She stomped across a reception desk and clicked in security guards' faces in the wild clip. A text added to the video read, "So this is your favorite singer?" while the caption read, "I'm sorry, what?"

The repost was deleted soon after, seemingly by Kim who is in Paris for Fashion Week without North. However, the damage has been done. People have screen-recorded the post in question and reposted it on social media, prompting swift criticism leveled at the mother of four, who was mostly blamed for her daughter's behavior.

"Don't criticize North, she's just a girl, the problem is the mother," one person reacted to the post. Another weighed in, "The fact that this is not norths idea is concerning..." A third fan of Taylor's sarcastically said of Kim, "Great role model teaching a 10 year old this type of behavior."

Someone claimed, "they're just obsessed. i hope no one hates north over this. she learned it from her mom. let's just hope that's all she's learned from her mom and especially her dad." A fifth person slammed the reality TV star, "teaching a 10-year-old how to cyberbully is insane behavior. Kanye is right what are they learning at that school."

"A 40 year old woman hating on TikTok...... embarrassing. Do better kim," someone added, while a confused person asked, "wait didn't she post in a purple dress with speak now playing? i'm confused."

Taylor and Kim have had a long history of hostile relationship which started after Kim's then-husband Kanye mentioned the "Bad Blood" songstress on his song "Famous". After Taylor denied that she had given him permission to refer to her as a "b***h" on the track, Kim shared a supposed phone call where Taylor appeared to give her consent.

