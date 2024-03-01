 

Cardi B Garners Mixed Comments After Releasing Music Video of 'Like What' Freestyle

The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress gets to hear what social media users think of the 'Like What' visuals, which was directed by her rapper husband Offset, shortly after it was released.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B might have heard what people think of her new music video. Shortly after releasing the visuals of her freestyle titled "Like What", the "Bodak Yellow" raptress received mixed responses from her listeners.

On Friday, March 1, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning hip-hop artist unleashed the music video, which was directed by her rapper husband Offset, via YouTube. In the clip, it can be seen that she is rapping in various places. At one point, she is documented eating a slice of meat from a black bag with a silver YSL logo on it.

While holding chopsticks in one of her hands, Cardi is filmed lying down on a bright red sofa close to what appeared to be an outdoor swimming pool. Near the end of the footage, Cardi appears to tease her next album. The clip features a message that reads, "This is just the beginning. Stay tuned."

After dropping the music video, the spitter garnered mixed online responses from social media users. In the comments section of an Instagram post featuring a short clip from the MV, one user criticized, "She make sure her visuals top tier to distract yall from the bars or lack there of I should say." Similarly, another noted, "You know the music whack when all anybody can talk about is the looks."

In the meantime, other users complained about how Cardi raps in the music video. While one comment read, "Can't understand a ting she's saying," another read, "She should get speech lessons." Many users appeared to have agreed to the two comments since they received more than 700 likes in total.

Previously, Cardi surprised her devotees, famously known as Bardi Gang, with an announcement of the new freestyle "Like What". On Wednesday, February 28, she made use of Instagram to announce that she was set to unleash the freestyle soon. In the caption of the post, she penned, "YA FOUND ME. Like What freestyle FRIDAY," adding a microphone and eyes emoji.

