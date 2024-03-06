 

Hoda Kotb Starts Dating Again, Two Years After Split From Fiance Joe Schiffman

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The 59-year-old 'Today' show anchor reveals she recently went on a date, marking her first romantic outing since she parted ways with her fiance two years ago.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hoda Kotb has recently taken a significant step in her personal life by going on her first date in over two years. The "Today With Hoda and Jenna" anchor revealed the news on Tuesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

"I do have to say something. Something did happen the other day that hasn't happened in two years... I had a date! I had a date!" she exclaimed.

Despite the excitement of the moment, Kotb emphasized that it was just a date and she wasn't getting carried away. She also joked about the idea of having her co-host, Kelly Clarkson, set her up on another date.

Kotb's dating revelation comes two years after she ended her engagement to Joel Schiffman. After eight years together, the couple decided to pursue their separate paths.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," Kotb said at the time.

The former couple share two daughters, Haley and Hope. Despite her recent date, Kotb hasn't actively pursued dating since her split with Schiffman. However, her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, believes it's time for her to consider her options.

"Well I think it's time for us to change that," Bush Hager said. "And for Sofia, I'm on it for both of you."

Kotb acknowledged that she's open to the idea of dating again. "There are a lot of people who are entering brand new and exciting chapters," she said. "And these are all exciting chapters. So yes, I agree with that."

