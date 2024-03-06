Nigel Lythgoe Disputes Paula Abdul's Assault Claims, Releases Alleged Evidence

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The former 'So You Think You Can Dance' judge hits out at his former co-judge, releasing alleged emails and social media posts that show their 'loving relationship.'

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Embattled former producer Nigel Lythgoe has put out alleged emails and social media posts from Paula Abdul, claiming that they had a "very friendly and loving relationship" prior to her allegations of sexual assault.

Lythgoe, 74, filed legal documents on Tuesday, three months after Abdul, 61, accused him of sexually assaulting her twice during their time on "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance". He denies the allegations as "false and despicable."

In his legal response, Lythgoe calls Abdul a "well-documented fabulist" with a history of "telling wild stories" to gain attention. He includes several private emails from Abdul, allegedly dated from 2014 to 2015, in which she expresses gratitude and affection towards him.

Lythgoe also cites Abdul's tweets directed at him from 2009 to 2015, many of which include photos of them together. In one tweet from Thanksgiving, Abdul wrote, "I'm grateful that I met you too, Nigel."

Abdul's lawsuit, filed under a California law that extends the statute of limitations for sexual assault claims, alleges that Lythgoe assaulted her in an elevator during her "Idol" tenure and again during her time on "So You Think You Can Dance".

Lythgoe has denied the allegations and vowed to "fight this appalling smear with everything I have." In addition to the alleged emails and social media posts, Lythgoe's legal filing includes a motion to dismiss Abdul's complaint with prejudice.

Lythgoe's release of these alleged communications follows two additional accusations of sexual assault against him by former contestants on "All American Girl". Last month, a fourth woman came forward, accusing him of assault in 2016.

Lythgoe has announced his departure as producer and judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" in January, citing his need to clear his name. Jojo Siwa has replaced him on the show's judging panel.

You can share this post!