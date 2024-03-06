 

Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'

Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'
Sony Pictures
Movie

The 'Interview with the Vampire' actress opens up about the uncomfortable name given to her by the crew members on the set of Sam Raimi's Spidey trilogy.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kirsten Dunst, known for her early roles in "Interview with the Vampire" and "Jumanji", has forged a successful career as a child actor and beyond. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, she reflects on her journey and the challenges she has faced as a woman in Hollywood.

Dunst gained fame playing Mary Jane Watson in the "Spider-Man" trilogy from 2002 to 2007. Despite the instant success, she chose to avoid becoming a "movie-star-movie-star," preferring instead to pursue roles that resonated with her. She has gravitated towards atmospheric projects and indie films, collaborating with acclaimed female directors like Sofia Coppola and Jane Campion.

As a young actress, Dunst realized the importance of having female power in her career. She recalled a time when she felt sexualized on the set of "Spider-Man", where crew members nicknamed her "girly-girl." This experience fueled her desire to work with directors who would value her artistry beyond her looks.

  Editors' Pick

Now in her 40s, Dunst faces a different challenge as an aging woman in Hollywood. She has been offered numerous "sad mom" roles, a trend that she finds slightly offensive. After receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in "The Power of the Dog", she took a two-year hiatus from acting, citing a lack of fulfilling roles for women her age.

Her return to the big screen is in the upcoming A24 thriller "Civil War", directed by Alex Garland. In the film, Dunst plays a journalist navigating a Second Civil War and seeking to uncover the truth. She is joined by her husband, Jesse Plemons, with whom she previously collaborated in "Fargo" and "The Power of the Dog".

Despite her experiences, Dunst remains optimistic about her future and the changing landscape of Hollywood. She believes that female voices are growing stronger and that diversity is becoming increasingly important. "Civil War" is scheduled to release in theaters on April 12, marking Dunst's return to the silver screen and her continued journey as a multifaceted and boundary-pushing actress.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hoda Kotb Starts Dating Again, Two Years After Split From Fiance Joe Schiffman

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
Related Posts
Kirsten Dunst Blasts 'Extreme' Pay Disparity Between Her and Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man' Movies

Kirsten Dunst Blasts 'Extreme' Pay Disparity Between Her and Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man' Movies

Kirsten Dunst Open to Reprising 'Spider-Man' Role

Kirsten Dunst Open to Reprising 'Spider-Man' Role

First 'Spider-Man' Comic Book Breaks Record After Selling for $3.6 Million at Auction

First 'Spider-Man' Comic Book Breaks Record After Selling for $3.6 Million at Auction

Kirsten Dunst Refused to Get 'Barbie Doll' Teeth for 'Spider-Man' Role

Kirsten Dunst Refused to Get 'Barbie Doll' Teeth for 'Spider-Man' Role

Latest News
U.K. Government Makes Apparent Mishap by Announcing Kate Middleton's Attendance at June Ceremony
  • Mar 06, 2024

U.K. Government Makes Apparent Mishap by Announcing Kate Middleton's Attendance at June Ceremony

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
  • Mar 06, 2024

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Cardi B Teases New Single After BIA's Apparent Shade
  • Mar 06, 2024

Cardi B Teases New Single After BIA's Apparent Shade

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post
  • Mar 06, 2024

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Drake Bell Claims He's Sexually Abused As Child By 'All That' Dialogue Coach Brian Peck
  • Mar 06, 2024

Drake Bell Claims He's Sexually Abused As Child By 'All That' Dialogue Coach Brian Peck

Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'

Most Read
'Dune 2' Hailed as 'Cultural Moment' as It Heats Up Sleepy Box Office With Massive Debut
Movie
  • 2024-03-04 13:53:49

'Dune 2' Hailed as 'Cultural Moment' as It Heats Up Sleepy Box Office With Massive Debut

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Not 'Afraid' to Dive Into 'Intimate' Scenes for 'Dune: Part Two'

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Not 'Afraid' to Dive Into 'Intimate' Scenes for 'Dune: Part Two'

Tim Blake Nelson Stresses There's 'No Hard Feelings' After His Scene Was Cut From 'Dune 2'

Tim Blake Nelson Stresses There's 'No Hard Feelings' After His Scene Was Cut From 'Dune 2'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

Dakota Johnson Won't 'Do Anything' Like 'Madame Web' Again After Box Office Bomb

Dakota Johnson Won't 'Do Anything' Like 'Madame Web' Again After Box Office Bomb