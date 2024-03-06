Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'

Sony Pictures Movie

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kirsten Dunst, known for her early roles in "Interview with the Vampire" and "Jumanji", has forged a successful career as a child actor and beyond. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, she reflects on her journey and the challenges she has faced as a woman in Hollywood.

Dunst gained fame playing Mary Jane Watson in the "Spider-Man" trilogy from 2002 to 2007. Despite the instant success, she chose to avoid becoming a "movie-star-movie-star," preferring instead to pursue roles that resonated with her. She has gravitated towards atmospheric projects and indie films, collaborating with acclaimed female directors like Sofia Coppola and Jane Campion.

As a young actress, Dunst realized the importance of having female power in her career. She recalled a time when she felt sexualized on the set of "Spider-Man", where crew members nicknamed her "girly-girl." This experience fueled her desire to work with directors who would value her artistry beyond her looks.

Now in her 40s, Dunst faces a different challenge as an aging woman in Hollywood. She has been offered numerous "sad mom" roles, a trend that she finds slightly offensive. After receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in "The Power of the Dog", she took a two-year hiatus from acting, citing a lack of fulfilling roles for women her age.

Her return to the big screen is in the upcoming A24 thriller "Civil War", directed by Alex Garland. In the film, Dunst plays a journalist navigating a Second Civil War and seeking to uncover the truth. She is joined by her husband, Jesse Plemons, with whom she previously collaborated in "Fargo" and "The Power of the Dog".

Despite her experiences, Dunst remains optimistic about her future and the changing landscape of Hollywood. She believes that female voices are growing stronger and that diversity is becoming increasingly important. "Civil War" is scheduled to release in theaters on April 12, marking Dunst's return to the silver screen and her continued journey as a multifaceted and boundary-pushing actress.

