Kate Winslet Denounces Ozempic, Recalls Being Body-Shamed by Late Joan Rivers

The 'Contagion' actress is not a fan of weight-loss drugs although she has been facing pressure about her weight since finding fame following 'Titanic' role.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet has expressed her disapproval of the weight-loss drug Ozempic, describing it as "terrible." Speaking to The New York Times Magazine, the 48-year-old actress admitted that she was unaware of the drug, but upon learning that it suppresses appetite, exclaimed, "Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let's eat some more things!"

Winslet's reaction stemmed from a conversation about her own struggles with body image and weight criticism. As a young woman, she faced constant scrutiny from the media, with British tabloids scrutinizing her weight at every turn. The actress revealed that she suffered from an eating disorder at the time but kept it a secret.

"So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight," she said. "And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away."

Winslet also recalled the late Joan Rivers mocking her weight, joking that she had "sunk the Titanic."

Despite the challenges she faced, Winslet is optimistic about the changes that have taken place in the film industry regarding body image. She noted that younger actresses today are more empowered to stand up for themselves and have a voice in the industry.

"It's really changing," Winslet said. "When I was younger, my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?' I kid you not. So it's heartwarming that this has started to change."

Winslet's criticism of Ozempic comes amidst rising concerns about its use for weight loss. Originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, the drug has gained popularity as a casual weight-loss solution. However, experts warn that its long-term effects are still unknown.

