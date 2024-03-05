Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The 'Speak Now' singer has reportedly decided to ditch meet-and-greet events in order to get enough rest in between concerts after she struggled on stage over the weekend.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - During her Eras Tour concert in Singapore on Monday night, March 4, Taylor Swift appeared unwell as she coughed and cleared her throat while performing "Delicate". A video circulating on TikTok has raised concerns among fans.

Swift's raspier voice and reserved movements led some fans to believe she was struggling with a respiratory issue. Others attributed her cough to exhaustion or the impact of constant international travel.

"She looks so tired. Hope she gets rest soon!" wrote one Swiftie online. "She's so incredibly tough. I don't know how she does these shows over and over," added another.

Despite her discomfort, Swift continued her performance seamlessly, earning praise for her professionalism. "The show must go on...a queen," observed a fan.

Swift is scheduled for three more shows in Singapore this week before taking a break before resuming her tour in France in May. The singer has a demanding schedule that includes international concerts and her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games.

News of Swift's apparent illness has prompted speculation about the potential impact on her tour and fans who have purchased tickets. However, Swift's team reportedly takes strict measures to protect her health, including canceling meet-and-greets.

Swift's representatives have been contacted for comment regarding her health.

You can share this post!