 

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage
Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

The 'Speak Now' singer has reportedly decided to ditch meet-and-greet events in order to get enough rest in between concerts after she struggled on stage over the weekend.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - During her Eras Tour concert in Singapore on Monday night, March 4, Taylor Swift appeared unwell as she coughed and cleared her throat while performing "Delicate". A video circulating on TikTok has raised concerns among fans.

Swift's raspier voice and reserved movements led some fans to believe she was struggling with a respiratory issue. Others attributed her cough to exhaustion or the impact of constant international travel.

@heyjoshd hope she's okay. she's been coughing 🥹 #TheErasTour#TheErasTourSG#TaylorSwift♬ original sound - heyjoshd

"She looks so tired. Hope she gets rest soon!" wrote one Swiftie online. "She's so incredibly tough. I don't know how she does these shows over and over," added another.

  Editors' Pick

Despite her discomfort, Swift continued her performance seamlessly, earning praise for her professionalism. "The show must go on...a queen," observed a fan.

Swift is scheduled for three more shows in Singapore this week before taking a break before resuming her tour in France in May. The singer has a demanding schedule that includes international concerts and her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games.

News of Swift's apparent illness has prompted speculation about the potential impact on her tour and fans who have purchased tickets. However, Swift's team reportedly takes strict measures to protect her health, including canceling meet-and-greets.

Swift's representatives have been contacted for comment regarding her health.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brian Austin Green Regrets the Way He Acted During Tiffany Thiessen Romance

Kate Winslet Denounces Ozempic, Recalls Being Body-Shamed by Late Joan Rivers
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Revealed as Distant Cousin of Famous Poet Emily Dickinson

Taylor Swift Revealed as Distant Cousin of Famous Poet Emily Dickinson

Taylor Swift Reveals Fourth and Final Edition of New Album 'Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Reveals Fourth and Final Edition of New Album 'Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Unlikely to Release 'Very Special' Songs She's Written About Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Unlikely to Release 'Very Special' Songs She's Written About Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Details Early Stage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Details Early Stage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Latest News
Cole Sprouse Clowned for Wearing 'Silly' Colossal Blazer to Paris Fashion Week
  • Mar 05, 2024

Cole Sprouse Clowned for Wearing 'Silly' Colossal Blazer to Paris Fashion Week

'16 and Pregnant' Star Sean Garinger Killed in Horrible ATV Accident
  • Mar 05, 2024

'16 and Pregnant' Star Sean Garinger Killed in Horrible ATV Accident

Kate Winslet Denounces Ozempic, Recalls Being Body-Shamed by Late Joan Rivers
  • Mar 05, 2024

Kate Winslet Denounces Ozempic, Recalls Being Body-Shamed by Late Joan Rivers

Kanye West Rebrands Donda Academy, Moves to New Building
  • Mar 05, 2024

Kanye West Rebrands Donda Academy, Moves to New Building

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage
  • Mar 05, 2024

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Brian Austin Green Regrets the Way He Acted During Tiffany Thiessen Romance
  • Mar 05, 2024

Brian Austin Green Regrets the Way He Acted During Tiffany Thiessen Romance

Most Read
Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-04 04:14:26

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With Hair Transformation Ahead of 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With Hair Transformation Ahead of 'Eternal Sunshine' Release