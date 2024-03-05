 

'16 and Pregnant' Star Sean Garinger Killed in Horrible ATV Accident

The man who dated Selena Gutierrez on '16 and Pregnant' season 6 has passed away at the young age of 20 following a fatal accident with ATV at his home in North Carolina.

AceShowbiz - Former "16 and Pregnant" star Sean Garinger has died at the age of 20 in a horrific ATV accident. On February 28, Garinger was moving an ATV at his home in Boone, North Carolina, when the ground gave way due to heavy rain and mud.

The ATV flipped over and crushed his skull. His mother, Mary Hobbs, witnessed the tragic incident and immediately ran to help, but it was too late.

Hobbs described her son as "a huge part of my heart" and her "rock." She recalled their shared love of road trips, music, and adventure.

Garinger appeared on season six of "16 and Pregnant" with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gutierrez. The couple shared two daughters: Dareli, 3, and Esmi, 12 months. Gutierrez is currently living in Colorado, and they were reportedly in a long-distance relationship.

According to his obituary, Garinger was a "military brat who touched lives all around the country." He was "known affectionately as 'Squishy'" and "never knew a stranger." Garinger was an avid adventurer who enjoyed sky diving, dirt biking, and spending time in the ocean.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office extended its condolences to Garinger's family and loved ones. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Garinger is survived by his daughters, mother, and six sisters: Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden, and Casslyn.

