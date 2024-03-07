 

Kate Winslet Reveals Impact of Compliments 'Connected to Weight' to Her Eating Disorder

Kate Winslet Reveals Impact of Compliments 'Connected to Weight' to Her Eating Disorder
In a new interview, the 'Titanic' actress, who is currently 48 years old, opens up about secretly battling an eating disorder and one of the reasons behind it.

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet secretly battled an eating disorder. The 48-year-old "Titanic" star has opened up about the painful subject revealing she kept her struggle to herself because she was getting so many compliments about her appearance that were all linked to her weight.

She told The New York Times Magazine, "I never told anyone about it. Because guess what, people in the world around you go: 'Hey, you look great! You lost weight!' So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about [now]. If they do, I pull them up straight away."

During the interview, Kate also expressed her worries about the rising use of the drug Ozempic to lose weight, saying, "I actually don't know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that." When she was told the drug is used to control appetite and "dampen" interest in food, the actress appeared "appalled" and said, "Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let's eat some more things!"

It comes after Kate previously opened up about the scrutiny she faced over her appearance after shooting to stardom in "Titanic" when she was in her early 20s. Speaking to the Sunday Times newspaper, Kate admitted she hopes young actresses don't face the same level of torment today.

She explained, "It can be extremely negative. People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with. But in the film industry, it is really changing. When I was younger my agent would get calls saying: 'How's her weight?' I kid you not. So it's heartwarming that this has started to change."

She also recently opened up about her struggle with fame, telling Net-a-Porter, "I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant .. Guess what, being famous was horrible. I was grateful, of course. I was in my early twenties, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn't want to be followed literally feeding the ducks."

