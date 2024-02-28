 

Kate Winslet Calls It 'Exciting Time' for Movie Business After Changes Brought by Young Actresses

Cover Images/Marion Curtis/StarPix
The 'Titanic' star credits young women, who have the confidence to 'stand up for themselves,' for bringing 'wonderful' changes to the industry where women 'feel held, supported, nurtured.'

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet believes young actresses have the confidence to "stand up for themselves." The 48-year-old actress shot to international stardom in her early 20s, when she appeared in "Titanic", but Kate feels the landscape has changed markedly since then.

The award-winning actress, who starred in the 1997 blockbuster movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, said on the "Today" show, "It's really interesting how much it has changed. And I think about the moments I did have to kind of say, 'Well look, I'm going to be myself. And I have curves. And this is who I am.' "

"That has changed," she declared. "And it's changed because young women now, they're born with a voice. They have a voice, they're learning how to hang on to it, they stand up for themselves. They know that they matter. They count for something. They're great together."

Kate has welcomed the changes, describing it as "wonderful" thing for the movie business. She said, "It's an exciting time, I think, for younger actresses to be coming into an industry like this one, which is huge. But to feel held, supported, nurtured, it's changed so much. It's wonderful."

Meanwhile, Kate previously revealed that she was handed a series of "fat girl" roles during her younger years. However, the actress acknowledged that attitudes are changing within the film business.

Kate, who has won numerous awards during her career, including an Oscar and a Grammy, told The Sunday Times newspaper, "It can be extremely negative. People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with. But in the film industry it is really changing. When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?' I kid you not. So it’s heartwarming that this has started to change."

