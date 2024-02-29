 

Kate Winslet Finds It Flattering to Be Mistaken for Cate Blanchett

Admitting that movie fans regularly mix her up with the Australian actress, the 'Titanic' star says she and her fellow Oscar-winner have decided to embrace it and play along with it.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet gets a kick out of being mistaken for Cate Blanchett. The "Titanic" actress, 48, opened up about movie fans regularly mixing her up with her fellow Oscar-winner Cate, 54, despite the pair looking virtually nothing alike and being from other sides of the world.

British-born Kate told PEOPLE at the premiere of her HBO show "The Regime" at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City Monday about being falsely identified as Australian Cate, "That happens a lot, yeah."

When asked if she ever goes along with the mix-up and pretends to fans she is Cate, Kate admitted, "No, we do, yeah. I say, 'Oh, thank you so much.' And they say, 'Loved you in 'Elizabeth', and I say, 'Thank you. That's so kind.' And (Cate) gets the same thing, where people will say to her, 'Loved you in 'Sense and Sensibility', or, 'Loved you in 'Titanic'. So, yeah, it happens."

Kate went on about how the false IDs were flattering, "To be mistaken for Cate Blanchett is a huge compliment. So, no, I'll take it - I'll take it."

Kate and Cate both appeared on the BBC's "Graham Norton Show" last week, where they talked about how they're frequently mistaken for each other. Cate said, "I get it all they time. People will say, 'Is it you? Is it you?' and I say, 'Yes, I think so.' And then they say, 'I loved you in 'Titanic'."

Kate recently told Porter about how she struggled with finding fame and being recognized, especially in the wake of the success of 1997's box office juggernaut "Titanic".

She added, "I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant. Journalists would always say, 'After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things'… and I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what? Being famous was horrible.' "

