'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Hails a Singer as 'the Best' Coaches Have Seen

Instagram TV

Airing on Monday, March 4, the new episode of the NBC singing competition series saw more hopefuls hitting the stage in hope of getting at least one of the coaches to turn for them.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - One contestant impressed John Legend in a new episode of "The Voice". Airing on Monday, March 4, the outing saw the "All of Me" singer bringing the first performer to his team without any hesitation.

Bryan Olesen opened the episode by singing "Love Runs Out" by OneRepublic. John was convinced that Bryan's audition was the best the coaches have seen. Alongside Dan + Shay and Reba McEntire, John hit his button. Bryan then invited his daughter to join him in a duet before he finally decided to join Team John.

Later, Frank Garcia hit the stage. She automatically went to Team Dan + Shay as the duo was the only coach turning for her. Following it up was Kamalei Kawa'a, who opted to sing "Redemption Song" by Bob Marley and The Wailers. Both Reba and Chance The Rapper turned for him, and Kamalei picked Chance.

The next singer was Ten, who performed "Hit 'Em up Style (Oops!)" by Blu Cantrell. Unfortunately, no one hit their button for Ten. Ashley Brant, meanwhile, belted out "Last Name" by Carrie Underwood and Reba immediately turned her chair. Reba was the only one who turned for Ashley, so the latter was automatically added to Team Reba.

Asher Havon was up next. He opted to sing "Set Fire to the Rain" by Adele. All four coaches turned for Asher, but he shockingly chose to be on Team Reba. As for Mecca Notes, he took the stage to sing "Master Blaster (Jammin')" by Stevie Wonder, but nobody turned around for him.

Jackie Romeo hoped to impress the coaches by singing Miley Cyrus' "Flowers". John and Dan + Shay were the only ones to hit their button for her. Eventually, she went to Team John. John added a new singer to his team when he turned for Rivers Grayson, who sang "Babylon" by David Gray.

Corey Curtis then hit the stage to sing "Waiting on the World" by John Mayer. He automatically joined Team Chance as he was the only coach turning for him. Summer Brooke, on the other hand, sang "Hold On To Me" by Lauren Daigle, but she failed to move on as no one turned.

Another audition that night was Madison Curbelo, who performed "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King. She successfully made all four coaches turn as she incorporated both English and Spanish in her performance. After a strong pitching session by the coach, Madison chose Dan + Shay as her coaches.

You can share this post!