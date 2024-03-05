 

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Cozy Up in Paris Amid Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's First PDA

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Cozy Up in Paris Amid Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's First PDA
The 'Game of Thrones' alum appears to be unbothered by her estranged husband's affectionate display with the actress/model in Australia as she and her aristocrat beau parade their love in Europe.

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson remain strong as her estranged husband Joe Jonas sealed his romance with Stormi Bree with a kiss in Australia. The British actress has been spotted packing on the PDA with her boyfriend in Europe.

Seemingly unbothered by Joe and Stormi's blossoming relationship, Sophie was seen cozying up to her aristocrat beau while wandering the streets of Paris during the city's Fashion Week. They looked smitten with each other as they couldn't stop smiling during their outing.

Sophie, who looked stylish in a black jacket and matching pants with a black belt and shoes in matching color, carried a bag during the romantic stroll. Her sunglasses perched on the top of her head as her long blonde hair was let loose.

Perry, meanwhile, bundled up in a green jacket over a black hoodie and blue jeans, teamed with sneakers. He put on a black cap and sunglasses while enjoying the view around the City of Lights.

At one point, Perry held Sophie's hand and put them inside the pocket of his jacket to keep them warm. Perry also lent his jacket to Sophie as she wrapped her arms around his waist and he planted a kiss on her head during the stroll.

The lovebirds were also photographed sitting down during a brief break from the walk. The Jean Grey depicter in the "X-Men" film series affectionately wrapped her hand around her boyfriend's as he put his hand on her waist. The two seemed to find something amusing as they flashed big smiles at the same direction.

Sophie and Perry's PDA-packed outing in Paris comes as Joe and Stormi sealed their romance with a passionate kiss Down Under. During a lawn bowls game in Bondi Beach, the pair, who have been rumored to be dating since earlier this year, locked lips in full view of onlookers as they enjoyed the afternoon with Joe's brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023 after four years of marriage. The estranged spouses share two daughters, Willa and Delphine. According to sources, the Jonas Brothers member has been fully supportive of the former "Game of Thrones" star's new relationship while exploring his own romantic options.

