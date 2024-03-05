 

Noah Cyrus Hits Paris Fashion Week in Daring Fit Alongside Fiance Pinkus

Noah Cyrus Hits Paris Fashion Week in Daring Fit Alongside Fiance Pinkus
The 'All Falls Down' singer's appearance at Vetements' show comes amid the headline-making drama involving her, mom Tish Cyrus and her new husband Dominic Purcell.

  Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Noah Cyrus was seemingly unbothered by the recent chatter surrounding her family drama. The "All Falls Down" singer kept doing her thing as she brought her sultry look to Vetements' womenswear Fall 2024/Winter 2025 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

Attending the event with her fiance Pinkus, Noah almost bared all. The 24-year-old made a fashion statement by going braless underneath her black lacy gown. She completed her daring style with a pair of simple, black ballet flats.

As for her makeup, the "July" hitmaker opted to keep it minimal. She went with pale pink lips while adding a little color on her bleached eyebrows. Sitting next to her at the front row, Pinkus rocked a gray button-up jacket and matching pants.

In recent days, Noah has been making headlines about the complicated history between her and mom Tish Cyrus' new husband Dominic Purcell. It was rumored that Noah was romantically involved with Dominic first before Tish started pursuing him.

"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source claimed, adding that Tish "was aware" of her daughter's relationship with the "Prison Break" alum. "The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

Another insider echoed the sentiment. "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source spilled. "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."

Later, another report claimed that Miley Cyrus confronted her mom once the drama was exposed to the public. "Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," a source said of the "Flowers" hitmaker. "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

