 

Shakira Poses in Racy Wet Outfit as She Teases Upcoming Album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'

Around two weeks after breaking the news about her next album, the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker reveals one of her singles, which will be featured on the upcoming set.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Shakira treated social media users to new photos to promote her upcoming album titled "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran", which translates to "Women Don't Cry Anymore". A few weeks before releasing the new record, the "Girl Like Me" songstress uploaded her steamy pictures via social media.

On Monday, March 4, the 46-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram to let out a series of raunchy photos. In the snaps, it could be seen that she was striking a number of poses at a beach. Two of the four pictures captured her standing up while playing with her long hair. She was photographed looking straight at the camera as she opened her mouth a little.

Another photo, meanwhile, saw Shakira on all fours while dipping her lower body and hands in the clear water. She flashed her radiant smile to the camera as her tresses blew in the breeze. In the meantime, the other snap showed her posing in a similar position when her locks covered nearly half part of her face.

For the photoshoot, Shakira put on a busty display in a brown bra top that came with two thick straps and fringe details on the wearer's lower chest, covering her flat abs. She also donned a pair of skimpy matching undies with similar fringe details.

The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker looked stunning with her makeup, including glossy pink lipstick, matching blush and long lashes. In addition, her long honey blonde tresses, which were styled in waves, cascaded down her chest and appeared a little messy before it got fully wet.

Along with the photos, Shakira discussed her forthcoming album in the caption of the post, "This song Nassau is my take on Afrobeat - it's on my new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran coming MARCH 22," adding a palm tree emoji.

The post came more than two weeks after Shakira broke the news about the next record. On February 15, she announced on the same social media platform, "My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way."

Shakira went on to share, "Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."

