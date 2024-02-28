Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Returning to her racy look, the 29-year-old Australian architect shows off her private parts when attending a Paris Fashion Week show alongside her rapper husband.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is taking her risque style to another level. Returning to her almost-nude look, the Australian architect bared private parts when attending a Paris Fashion Week show alongside her rapper husband on Tuesday, February 27.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Bianca was seen rocking a fury outer that she paired with a black belt and matching see-through stockings. The 29-year-old star shockingly skipped panties, putting her vagina and derriere on full display.

Bianca's racy look arrived after she uncharacteristically wore a modest outfit during a dinner outing with Ye's daughter North West in Paris. Donning an oversized black jacket, Bianca stopped by fast food spot Popeyes before heading to another fast food chain McDonalds. The Yeezy architectural designer, who had her locks in her usual slick-back style, paired the jacket with a matching dress and tights.

As for North, the 10-year-old rocked a long-sleeve black shirt, black pants and a furry hat. The young girl, whom Ye shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, could be seen walking while holding hands with her stepmom. They were also snapped happily chatting when Bianca helped North order some food.

Bianca's decision to opt out of her racy outfit for the dinner outing with North might have something to do with Kim's alleged warning. The SKIMS founder allegedly "instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

Meanwhile, Bianca's new look wasn't the only risque outfit that she pulled off during Fashion Week. On February 23, she rocked a daring black leather bodysuit that left little to the imagination when attending a Marni show at Milan Fashion Week. The barely-there drapey ensemble only covered the front and back part of her body while flaunting major side boobs for everyone to see.

Bianca also pulled a leggy display by going pantless. She paired her wild look with baby pink knee-high boots. The Yeezy employee, who also debuted new bangs, additionally traded her usual slicked bob hair for a chin-length straight hair.

