Karol G Vows to Not Give Up After Scary Incident While Flying With Private Jet

When taking the stage during her concert in Guatemala, Central America after her private jet made an emergency landing, the 33-year-old Colombian singer has an emotional interaction with concertgoers.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Karol G fiercely vowed not "to give up" in an emotional interaction at her concert after her plane had a mid-air emergency due to a malfunctioning generator. The 33-year-old Colombian singer's private jet was forced to make an emergency landing as smoke filled the cockpit.

The reggaeton star and her team were on board her Gulfstream G400 when it took off from Burbank airport in California last Thursday, February 20, but the plane turned around shortly after getting airborne and made an unscheduled landing at Van Nuys Airport, around 15 miles west of Burbank. Addressing the scary incident, she told the crowd at her Guatemala concert, as translated by Pop Crave, that, "I don't know what's happening energetically, but whatever it is, I'm not going to give up. And you came to see my show."

Abc7.com stated the pilot reported seeing smoke in the cockpit and the jet was greeted by emergency crews after touching down at Van Nuys. Video footage showed the singer exiting the aircraft and shaking hands with a member of the flight team before hugging a pal on the tarmac. Karol G is currently in the middle of a tour of Latin America and performed two shows in Guatemala on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2.

The drama came just hours after the singer was named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2024, following in the footsteps of stars including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady GaGa and Taylor Swift. She will pick up the honour at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 6 and the singer will also take to the stage to perform. The honor follows Karol's first Grammy Award win in February, with the singer picking up Best Musica Urbana Album for "Manana Sera Bonito".

