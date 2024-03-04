 

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Movie

The 37-year-old actress, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in 'The Holdovers', shares her preparation before making an appearance at the award show.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Da'Vine Joy Randolph is focusing on her "self-care" ahead of this year's Oscars. The 37-year-old actress is nominated for best supporting actress for her role as grieving mum Mary in "The Holdovers" and says the last six months of work and promotion has made her feel like she is in the army.

She told PEOPLE about how she is preparing for the Academy Awards amid feeling tired and stressed, "It really comes down to self-care. It's a marathon these six months. It's surreal. I feel like I'm in the Navy or the Marines. I've never experienced anything (like this.)"

Da'Vine added she is in "unknown territory" in her career, saying, "Everyone is just saying pace yourself, try to stay as present as possible, stay hydrated and take good care of yourself because it's a marathon. I'm mind blown. I haven't fully processed it, but (being nominated) was overwhelming in the best way possible."

  Editors' Pick

"And to feel all of the love and the support has been so tremendous. I think it's just a beautiful reminder. It's bigger than us. What we do actually really matters, it helps people and it makes people happy or feel seen or heard. That's why I do what I do," she added.

Her character Mary Lamb in "The Holdovers", which stars Paul Giamatti, 56, as a jaded professor, who is also nominated for a best actor Oscar for his part, is a school cook who stays at a New England boarding school over the Christmas holidays in 1970. She has already landed multiple accolades for her work in the role, including at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards in January.

Da'Vine is up against other nominees in the Best Supporting Actress category at this year's Oscars including Emily Blunt, 41, for "Oppenheimer", Danielle Brooks, 34, for "The Color Purple", America Ferrera, 39, for "Barbie" and Jodie Foster, 61, for "Nyad". "The Holdovers", has a total of five nominations, including best picture, with the 96th Academy Awards set to be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, from 7 P.M.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour
Related Posts
Da'Vine Joy Randolph Begging for Extra Oscars Tickets for Her Family

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Begging for Extra Oscars Tickets for Her Family

Latest News
Andre Agassi Says His Kids Left Bemused by His Fame
  • Mar 04, 2024

Andre Agassi Says His Kids Left Bemused by His Fame

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars
  • Mar 04, 2024

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week
  • Mar 04, 2024

Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Garner Still Devastated Over the Death of her Dog Martha Stewart
  • Mar 04, 2024

Jennifer Garner Still Devastated Over the Death of her Dog Martha Stewart

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour
  • Mar 04, 2024

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown
  • Mar 04, 2024

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown

Most Read
Mia Goth Insists 'MaXXXine' Extra Consented to Her 'Acts' on Set Following Abuse Allegation
Movie
  • 2024-03-03 02:46:09

Mia Goth Insists 'MaXXXine' Extra Consented to Her 'Acts' on Set Following Abuse Allegation

Joshua Jackson Joins New 'Karate Kid' Movie for His Big Screen Comeback

Joshua Jackson Joins New 'Karate Kid' Movie for His Big Screen Comeback

Wendell Pierce to Play Perry White in James Gunn's 'Superman'

Wendell Pierce to Play Perry White in James Gunn's 'Superman'

'Babylon' Director 'Trepidatious' About His Next Movie After His Margot Robbie-Fronted Film Flopped

'Babylon' Director 'Trepidatious' About His Next Movie After His Margot Robbie-Fronted Film Flopped

'Dune 2' Hailed as 'Cultural Moment' as It Heats Up Sleepy Box Office With Massive Debut

'Dune 2' Hailed as 'Cultural Moment' as It Heats Up Sleepy Box Office With Massive Debut

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Goes Through Self-Care Marathon Ahead of 2024 Oscars