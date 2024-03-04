Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Angel of Mine' singer cannot help but get emotional upon learning that her children give her a surprise visit as she gears up for her performance in Denver, Colorado.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Monica has received a sweet surprise from her children. While gearing up for her performance at Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2 World Tour", the "Angel of Mine" singer got a visit from all of her four kids.

On Sunday, March 3, the 43-year-old Grammy-winning songstress uploaded via Instagram Stories a video documenting her sharing a tight hug with her daughter. In the clip, it could be seen that Laiyah Shannon Brown, who was sporting a bonnet, came inside what appeared to be her mother's hotel room.

Monica could be heard saying, "I can't believe it. Oh my God. He brought all of my kids. I cannot believe it," while wiping away happy tears below her eyes with one of her hands. Later on in the footage, she was filmed lying down next to Laiyah on a bed.

On how her daughter and sons made it to Denver, Colorado before she took the stage, Monica wrote over the video, "OMGGGG. He flew all of my babies here. OMGGGG! I'm so overwhelmed and GRATEFUL!" She seemingly was making a reference to her boyfriend.

The R&B star continued, "And I will excuse the bonnet because Ant nor her brothers were gonna comb [their] hair," adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis. She added, "My hotel door flew open & Lay was singing LOL."

The video was later reshared by several blogs via Instagram, prompting social media users to voice their thoughts on the heartwarming footage. In the comments sections of the posts, one in particular gushed, "Aww this is too cute," adding some red heart emojis. Meanwhile, others asked if Monica has a boyfriend with one writing, "Monica got a man?"

In the meantime, another praised Nicki, "It's the fact Nicki ain't have Monica as an 'opener' performing in front of half seats filled! She let Monica perform in the middle of show to a sold out concert introducing MO to people who may not knew who she was! Also she never called Monica an 'Opener' someone she has always shown love too!!! Monica deserves this cause It be looking like they be trying to keep her out the 'R&B' conversation."

Monica previously announced that she is joining Nicki for "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show". Monica serves as the supporting act on the ongoing North American leg, which was kicked off on March 1 in Oakland, California.

