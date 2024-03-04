Kate Hudson Teases Music Video of Debut Single 'Talk About Love'

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Music

A little over one month after releasing her first song 'Talk About Love', the actress-turned-singer is slated to unleash the single's music video very soon.

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson has reminded social media users that she will be unleashing a music video of her debut single titled "Talk About Love". Ahead of the release, the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" actress teased the upcoming visuals.

On Sunday, March 3, the 44-year-old actress-turned-singer took to Instagram to give a reminder to social media users about the release date of the "Talk About Love" music video. In her new post, she uploaded a video from what appeared to be a rehearsal at a music studio. At one point, she was documented happily dancing while her band members were playing their instruments.

The footage also included a short clip, which may be featured in the forthcoming visuals. In it, it could be seen that Kate, who looked stunning with her full makeup, was sitting on a red sofa. She was documented resting her head on one of her hands as she flashed her radiant smile to the camera.

Over the video, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress noted, "Official video tomorrow." She shared more details in the caption of the post by writing, "TOMORROW *link in bio to set a reminder*," adding sparkle and white heart emojis.

One day prior, Kate treated social media users to a short clip from the forthcoming "Talk About Love" music video. She was filmed showing off her dance skills with a man. The clip also saw her flaunting her fit physique in multiple outfits.

Accompanying the footage, Kate announced in the caption, "Finally!!! I'm so excited to tell you my first ever music video for my debut single 'Talk About Love' is premiering Monday at 1pm pst. Set a reminder to watch at the link in my bio."

The announcement came a little over one month after Kate dropped "Talk About Love". She unleashed the debut single on January 30 before delivering the song for the first time on a stage. She performed at a party that was attended by her loved ones, including her pal and country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini.

