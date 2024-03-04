 

Kris Jenner Spills Her and Daughters Kendall and Kim Kardashian's Plans for Marriage

Cover Images/Humberto Carreno
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch makes the revelation when attending AmfAR Palm Beach, hosted by the Foundation for AIDS Research, alongside her longtime partner Corey Gamble.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - The wedding bells are not ringing anytime soon for Kris Jenner as well as her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch claimed in a new interview that marriage wasn't in their plan so far.

Kris made the revelation when attending AmfAR Palm Beach, a tribute to Dionne Warwick and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger hosted by the Foundation for AIDS Research, on Saturday, March 2. During the event, "The Kardashians" star was asked about the possibility of an upcoming wedding within her famous family.

To that question, Kris, who was joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble, replied, "All of us are having fun." The momager added, "We have no marriage plans - yet."

  Editors' Pick

This wasn't the first time Kris talked about the future of her relationship with Corey, whom she has been dating since 2015. Back in 2018, the 68-year-old star told Laura Wasser on her "Divorce Sucks!" podcast, "You know you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past. I'm in a really great relationship right now, and I'm happy and I don't want to mess that up."

"I don't have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I've done that," Kris went on explaining. "I've had the big wedding, I've had the babies and the kids… I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I'm looking forward to my future and I just don't think that I want to go there."

Kris, who was first married to Robert Sr. from 1978 to 1991, and Corey first met at a party in 2014 when she was in the middle of her split from Caitlyn Jenner. The couple confirmed their romance with an Instagram post a year later before making their red carpet debut in 2016.

