 

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Celebrity

A previous report suggested that 24-year-old Noah was romantically involved with Dominic Purcell first before her mother Tish started pursuing the former 'Prison Break' star.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus reportedly "had no idea" about the issues between her mom Tish Cyrus and her sister Noah Cyrus. Now that the drama has been exposed to the public, the "Flowers" hitmaker confronted her mom about it.

"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," a source told PEOPLE. "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

Us Weekly previously reported that Noah was romantically involved with Dominic Purcell first before Tish started pursuing the actor. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source told the outlet, noting that Tish "was aware" of her daughter's relationship with the "Prison Break" alum.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source further noted. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

Backing the claim, a source told PEOPLE, "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up." The so-called insider noted, "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."

However, another source close to the Cyrus family begged to differ. "Noah never dated Dominic and they were not together. She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim," the so-called insider told Daily Mail on Wednesday.

"Tish and Dominic are all in with each other," the source insisted of the married couple. "Noah and Dominic never even had a thing going on and think that it is ludicrous that people would think Tish stole Dominic from her daughter."

