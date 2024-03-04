Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Music

The 30-year-old female rapper, whose real name is Diamonte Harper, claps back at a news outlet for saying she delayed her debut album because 'no one cares about her music.'

AceShowbiz - Saweetie is setting the record straight. The "Tap In" hitmaker took to social media to call out a news outlet for misrepresenting her recent interview about her album delay.

Turning to X, formerly Twitter, the 30-year-old replied to a tweet from My Mixtapes that read, "Saweetie says her debut album has been significantly delayed." It added, "Not because she doesn't care about making music, but because she feels no one cares about her music."

In response, Saweetie shared a screenshot of a quote from her sit-down with Allure magazine and wrote, "who paying yall?" In follow-up tweets, she penned, "getting invoiced to run false news is wild... it's giving..... obsessed."

When speaking to Allure, Saweetie said of the people around her at the time, "I just feel like nobody was caring about my music." She continued, "To me, music is sacred. It's coming from your spirit. You can't just go finish an album in a week. That's why it's taking me so long. That's why I haven't dropped an album yet."

Saweetie's debut album, "Pretty B**** Music", was originally intended to drop in 2021, but the femcee announced she was delaying it to "reconstruct" some songs. The "Best Friend" hitmaker went on to admit she felt like her every move was scrutinized, and that she had "given up" on herself and felt like quitting.

"I don't mean to dampen the mood. But this is, realistically, how my career has been. We were constantly criticised for every drop. I was just very insecure. I'm a confident woman, but I was a very insecure artist," she shared. "There's been a lot of times these past couple of years where I've given up on myself. Whether people knew about that or not, I just felt myself giving up, and I don't want to do that anymore."

