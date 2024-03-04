 

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Music

The 30-year-old female rapper, whose real name is Diamonte Harper, claps back at a news outlet for saying she delayed her debut album because 'no one cares about her music.'

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Saweetie is setting the record straight. The "Tap In" hitmaker took to social media to call out a news outlet for misrepresenting her recent interview about her album delay.

Turning to X, formerly Twitter, the 30-year-old replied to a tweet from My Mixtapes that read, "Saweetie says her debut album has been significantly delayed." It added, "Not because she doesn't care about making music, but because she feels no one cares about her music."

In response, Saweetie shared a screenshot of a quote from her sit-down with Allure magazine and wrote, "who paying yall?" In follow-up tweets, she penned, "getting invoiced to run false news is wild... it's giving..... obsessed."

  Editors' Pick

When speaking to Allure, Saweetie said of the people around her at the time, "I just feel like nobody was caring about my music." She continued, "To me, music is sacred. It's coming from your spirit. You can't just go finish an album in a week. That's why it's taking me so long. That's why I haven't dropped an album yet."

Saweetie's debut album, "Pretty B**** Music", was originally intended to drop in 2021, but the femcee announced she was delaying it to "reconstruct" some songs. The "Best Friend" hitmaker went on to admit she felt like her every move was scrutinized, and that she had "given up" on herself and felt like quitting.

"I don't mean to dampen the mood. But this is, realistically, how my career has been. We were constantly criticised for every drop. I was just very insecure. I'm a confident woman, but I was a very insecure artist," she shared. "There's been a lot of times these past couple of years where I've given up on myself. Whether people knew about that or not, I just felt myself giving up, and I don't want to do that anymore."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brian Austin Green Disapproves of Megan Fox's Comparison to 'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It
Related Posts
Saweetie Feels Like She Lacks of Support for Her Debut Album

Saweetie Feels Like She Lacks of Support for Her Debut Album

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie Says She'll Release Her 'Barbie' Song After 'Barbie World' Controversy

Saweetie Says She'll Release Her 'Barbie' Song After 'Barbie World' Controversy

Saweetie and YG Holding Hands on Dinner Date in L.A. While Keeping Mum on Relationship

Saweetie and YG Holding Hands on Dinner Date in L.A. While Keeping Mum on Relationship

Latest News
Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It
  • Mar 04, 2024

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Lower Asking Price on Mansion for Second Time
  • Mar 04, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Lower Asking Price on Mansion for Second Time

Bruce Willis' Wife Slams False Claim That Actor Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle
  • Mar 04, 2024

Bruce Willis' Wife Slams False Claim That Actor Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay
  • Mar 04, 2024

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay

Brian Austin Green Disapproves of Megan Fox's Comparison to 'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell
  • Mar 04, 2024

Brian Austin Green Disapproves of Megan Fox's Comparison to 'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell

Justin Timberlake Hails His Wife Jessica Biel on Her 42nd Birthday
  • Mar 04, 2024

Justin Timberlake Hails His Wife Jessica Biel on Her 42nd Birthday

Most Read
Taylor Swift Unlikely to Release 'Very Special' Songs She's Written About Travis Kelce
Music
  • 2024-03-02 11:27:29

Taylor Swift Unlikely to Release 'Very Special' Songs She's Written About Travis Kelce

Rihanna Tells Fans to Take Chill Pill on Instagram After Being Nagged About Her New Album

Rihanna Tells Fans to Take Chill Pill on Instagram After Being Nagged About Her New Album

Fans Gush Over Rihanna's $6 Performance at Pre-Wedding Party for Indian Billionaire's Son

Fans Gush Over Rihanna's $6 Performance at Pre-Wedding Party for Indian Billionaire's Son

Camila Cabello Poised for Fifth Harmony Reunion

Camila Cabello Poised for Fifth Harmony Reunion

RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards 2024 by Sweeping Six Gongs

RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards 2024 by Sweeping Six Gongs

Elle King Returns to Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute at Grand Ole Opry

Elle King Returns to Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute at Grand Ole Opry

Taylor Swift Reveals Fourth and Final Edition of New Album 'Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Reveals Fourth and Final Edition of New Album 'Tortured Poets Department'

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay