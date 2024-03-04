 

Bruce Willis' Wife Slams False Claim That Actor Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Wife Slams False Claim That Actor Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

Emma Heming Willis insists her husband enters a new chapter filled with 'meaning and purpose' as she denies suggestion that the retired actor has 'no more joy.'

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Emma Heming Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, has taken to Instagram to dispel false narratives surrounding her husband's dementia battle. In a video shared on Sunday, Emma expressed frustration after encountering a "clickbait" article that claimed there was no more joy in Bruce's life.

"The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth," Emma asserted.

Emma emphasized that while there is sadness and grief associated with Bruce's condition, there is also love, connection, and happiness. "It's a new chapter filled with meaning and purpose," she said.

She urged media outlets to approach the topic of dementia with sensitivity and to educate themselves properly. "We are being educated by the wrong people," Emma said. "People that have an opinion versus an experience."

  Editors' Pick

Emma shared that her husband's journey has been documented on social media, showcasing moments of love, laughter, and happiness. She attributed misinformation to a lack of understanding about dementia.

"To whom it may concern, please be mindful how you frame your stories to the public about dementia and dig deeper," Emma advised. "There are so many wonderful organizations and specialists within this space to reach out to."

Emma concluded by advocating for accurate and compassionate reporting and education on dementia.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Lower Asking Price on Mansion for Second Time
Related Posts
Bruce Willis' Sweet Interaction With Daughter Scout Captured in New Photo Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Sweet Interaction With Daughter Scout Captured in New Photo Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Family Has More Bad Days Than Good Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Family Has More Bad Days Than Good Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Wife Willis Celebrates 1st Thanksgiving Since Actor's Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' Wife Willis Celebrates 1st Thanksgiving Since Actor's Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' Wife Feels Guilty Over Her Privilege Amid Husband's Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Wife Feels Guilty Over Her Privilege Amid Husband's Dementia Battle

Latest News
Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It
  • Mar 04, 2024

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Lower Asking Price on Mansion for Second Time
  • Mar 04, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Lower Asking Price on Mansion for Second Time

Bruce Willis' Wife Slams False Claim That Actor Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle
  • Mar 04, 2024

Bruce Willis' Wife Slams False Claim That Actor Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay
  • Mar 04, 2024

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay

Brian Austin Green Disapproves of Megan Fox's Comparison to 'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell
  • Mar 04, 2024

Brian Austin Green Disapproves of Megan Fox's Comparison to 'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell

Justin Timberlake Hails His Wife Jessica Biel on Her 42nd Birthday
  • Mar 04, 2024

Justin Timberlake Hails His Wife Jessica Biel on Her 42nd Birthday

Most Read
Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-02 08:57:17

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama

Ashley Benson Embraces Motherhood Like 'a Total Pro' After Giving Birth to First Child

Ashley Benson Embraces Motherhood Like 'a Total Pro' After Giving Birth to First Child

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Stephen Gaghan 'Collapsed' From Shock After Receiving Phone Call About Heath Ledger's Death

Stephen Gaghan 'Collapsed' From Shock After Receiving Phone Call About Heath Ledger's Death

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice