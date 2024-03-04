Bruce Willis' Wife Slams False Claim That Actor Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

Emma Heming Willis insists her husband enters a new chapter filled with 'meaning and purpose' as she denies suggestion that the retired actor has 'no more joy.'

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Emma Heming Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, has taken to Instagram to dispel false narratives surrounding her husband's dementia battle. In a video shared on Sunday, Emma expressed frustration after encountering a "clickbait" article that claimed there was no more joy in Bruce's life.

"The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth," Emma asserted.

Emma emphasized that while there is sadness and grief associated with Bruce's condition, there is also love, connection, and happiness. "It's a new chapter filled with meaning and purpose," she said.

She urged media outlets to approach the topic of dementia with sensitivity and to educate themselves properly. "We are being educated by the wrong people," Emma said. "People that have an opinion versus an experience."

Emma shared that her husband's journey has been documented on social media, showcasing moments of love, laughter, and happiness. She attributed misinformation to a lack of understanding about dementia.

"To whom it may concern, please be mindful how you frame your stories to the public about dementia and dig deeper," Emma advised. "There are so many wonderful organizations and specialists within this space to reach out to."

Emma concluded by advocating for accurate and compassionate reporting and education on dementia.

You can share this post!