 

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan
TikTok
Celebrity

The oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has told her online followers in a new video that she wanted to set her mother's pal with the 'Creed' hunk.

  • Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Best friends North West, daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and La La Anthony, the former MTV VJ and divorced wife of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, recently entertained their followers with a hilarious TikTok video that revealed the playful relationship between the duo.

In the video, the two engaged in a TikTok trend about best friends, sharing their thoughts on each other. Among North's amusing remarks, she exclaimed, "We're best friends! Of course I was trying to hook her up with Michael B. Jordan!" The comment drew laughter from La La although they did not elaborate on the story behind this claim.

  Editors' Pick

The video concluded with them singing along to North West's verse on her father's song "TALKING" from the album "VULTURES 1". This collaboration made North one of the youngest artists ever to chart on Billboard, a feat that her mother Kim Kardashian was proud of.

@kimandnorth It’s your Besty Miss Miss Westy don’t try to test me it’s gonna get messy it’s gonna get messy Jess Jess bless me bless me . Go follow @@lala ♬ original sound - 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙏𝙄𝙁𝙔

Despite the recent tension between North's parents, it was heartwarming to see her enjoying herself and making meaningful connections, especially with La La Anthony, who is a close friend of Kim Kardashian. While the circumstances surrounding North's family life may be complex, it is admirable that she finds joy and support in her friendships.

North's TikTok video with La La Anthony serves as a reminder of the importance of friendship, humor, and finding moments of joy even in challenging times. Whether they continue to share more of their adventures on social media remains to be seen, but their bond is undeniable and a source of entertainment for their followers.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors He's Lusting After 'Dune 2' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet

Jenelle Evans Shares Video of Scary Break-in Attempt at Her House
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Defended Over Age Inappropriate Video With La La Anthony

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Defended Over Age Inappropriate Video With La La Anthony

North West Shows Off Her Own Expensive Grills After Dad Kanye Flaunted His

North West Shows Off Her Own Expensive Grills After Dad Kanye Flaunted His

North West Used to Want to Be Boxer

North West Used to Want to Be Boxer

North West Praised After Kim Kardashian Shares Her 'Cool' Sketches for Yeezy

North West Praised After Kim Kardashian Shares Her 'Cool' Sketches for Yeezy

Latest News
North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan
  • Mar 03, 2024

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors He's Lusting After 'Dune 2' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet
  • Mar 03, 2024

Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors He's Lusting After 'Dune 2' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet

Elle King Returns to Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute at Grand Ole Opry
  • Mar 03, 2024

Elle King Returns to Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute at Grand Ole Opry

LeBron James on His Historic 40,000 Points: It's Never My Goal to Be NBA All-Time Leading Scorer
  • Mar 03, 2024

LeBron James on His Historic 40,000 Points: It's Never My Goal to Be NBA All-Time Leading Scorer

Sydney Sweeney Mocks 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure and Glen Powell Cheating Rumor on 'SNL'
  • Mar 03, 2024

Sydney Sweeney Mocks 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure and Glen Powell Cheating Rumor on 'SNL'

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen
  • Mar 03, 2024

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Most Read
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-02 06:14:25

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith

Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors With Duke Riley Amid Custody Battle With Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors With Duke Riley Amid Custody Battle With Darius Jackson

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Defended Over Age Inappropriate Video With La La Anthony

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Defended Over Age Inappropriate Video With La La Anthony

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4