North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

The oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has told her online followers in a new video that she wanted to set her mother's pal with the 'Creed' hunk.

Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Best friends North West, daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and La La Anthony, the former MTV VJ and divorced wife of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, recently entertained their followers with a hilarious TikTok video that revealed the playful relationship between the duo.

In the video, the two engaged in a TikTok trend about best friends, sharing their thoughts on each other. Among North's amusing remarks, she exclaimed, "We're best friends! Of course I was trying to hook her up with Michael B. Jordan!" The comment drew laughter from La La although they did not elaborate on the story behind this claim.

The video concluded with them singing along to North West's verse on her father's song "TALKING" from the album "VULTURES 1". This collaboration made North one of the youngest artists ever to chart on Billboard, a feat that her mother Kim Kardashian was proud of.

@kimandnorth It’s your Besty Miss Miss Westy don’t try to test me it’s gonna get messy it’s gonna get messy Jess Jess bless me bless me . Go follow @@lala ♬ original sound - 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙏𝙄𝙁𝙔

Despite the recent tension between North's parents, it was heartwarming to see her enjoying herself and making meaningful connections, especially with La La Anthony, who is a close friend of Kim Kardashian. While the circumstances surrounding North's family life may be complex, it is admirable that she finds joy and support in her friendships.

North's TikTok video with La La Anthony serves as a reminder of the importance of friendship, humor, and finding moments of joy even in challenging times. Whether they continue to share more of their adventures on social media remains to be seen, but their bond is undeniable and a source of entertainment for their followers.

