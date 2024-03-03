Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors He's Lusting After 'Dune 2' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet

Warner Bros. Pictures Celebrity

The 'Sicario' actor has addressed rumors that he's sexually attracted to the 'Wonka' star after heaping praise on his younger castmate in a poem following their reunion in 'Dune: Part Two'.

Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Josh Brolin, 56, has addressed swirling online rumors that he desires a romantic relationship with his "Dune: Part Two" co-star Timothee Chalamet, 28.

Brolin recently sparked controversy by writing a poem extolling the qualities of Chalamet and other "Dune: Part Two" actors. Lines such as "The way you hold my gaze makes me fear my own age" and "He's really an absolute raw nerve" ignited speculation about Brolin's intentions.

However, in an interview with Vulture, Brolin brushed off the rumors with amusement. "I love that there's a poem that they exploited into the idea that I wanted to sleep with Timothee," he said. "I'm like, 'You f***ing run with it.' "

Brolin emphasized his admiration for Chalamet's talent and the bond they developed on set, "I've known [Zendaya and having known Timothee, and then being turned on to Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, who I'm absolutely in love with and have gotten really close with... I love how much they respect the work, and yet how much fun they have during the work."

Brolin explained that his poem was a reflection of his excitement about working with young actors and his desire to create a positive atmosphere on set. "We have to be here for three months. I can't look into a dark corner for three months," he said. "So there's a lot of poking fun, and then you go into this place, and then you do your work, and then you come out and you have fun again."

"Dune: Part Two", which also stars Zendaya Coleman, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, is now playing in theaters.

