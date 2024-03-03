50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Cover Images/Faye's Vision/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Amid multiple damning accusations against the Bad Boy Records founder, the 'In Da Club' rapper didn't hold back as he ridiculed the embattled star on social media.

Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the wake of a string of sexual assault allegations against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, rapper 50 Cent has taken to social media to ridicule his long-time rival.

50 Cent mockingly shared a fake photo of himself with the late Tupac Shakur, referring to Diddy as "Brother Love" and attributing his downfall to "karma" for his alleged connection to Shakur's murder.

The situation has further escalated with rumors circulating about Keefe D's involvement in 2Pac's murder and his claim that Diddy called him after the shooting.

50 Cent has shared a clip from an interview featuring Keefe D claiming Diddy ruined his life and never gave him any money. 50 Cent captioned the post with a mocking comment, "LMAO. Brother Love, show some love."

50 Cent has not spared Meek Mill either. Meek has been entangled in rumors of an alleged sexual relationship with Diddy. 50 shared a video of a person dressed in red leaving Diddy's house, captioning it "Meek Mill leaving Diddy's house."

50 cent kwahio ishu ya meek mill ndo imekua siriaz kias hiki😆😆 pic.twitter.com/9HETtDptC0 — Jaymodel (@jaymotz) March 2, 2024

The rumors stem from a lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, which claims Diddy coerced him into sex by mentioning other artists he had slept with, including one who is a Philadelphia rapper with ties to Nicki Minaj.

Not content with attacking Diddy and Meek Mill, 50 Cent also dragged his nemesis Rick Ross into the fray. He shared a report about his donation to sexual assault victims alongside an image of Diddy and Ross, highlighting Ross's controversial lyrics from Rocko's "U.O.E.N.O." where he admitted to drugging a woman and having sex with her without her knowledge.

Ross initially apologized for the lyrics but later faced significant backlash and lost a partnership with Reebok.

Ross responded to 50 Cent's post by referencing Cuban Link, 50 Cent's girlfriend, whom he had previously referred to as a "Dream Chasers b####." Ross announced a collaboration with Cuban Link and Omelly although he appeared to confuse her with another rapper, Cuban Doll.

