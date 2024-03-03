 

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama
Cover Images/Faye's Vision/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

Amid multiple damning accusations against the Bad Boy Records founder, the 'In Da Club' rapper didn't hold back as he ridiculed the embattled star on social media.

  • Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the wake of a string of sexual assault allegations against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, rapper 50 Cent has taken to social media to ridicule his long-time rival.

50 Cent mockingly shared a fake photo of himself with the late Tupac Shakur, referring to Diddy as "Brother Love" and attributing his downfall to "karma" for his alleged connection to Shakur's murder.

The situation has further escalated with rumors circulating about Keefe D's involvement in 2Pac's murder and his claim that Diddy called him after the shooting.

50 Cent has shared a clip from an interview featuring Keefe D claiming Diddy ruined his life and never gave him any money. 50 Cent captioned the post with a mocking comment, "LMAO. Brother Love, show some love."

50 Cent has not spared Meek Mill either. Meek has been entangled in rumors of an alleged sexual relationship with Diddy. 50 shared a video of a person dressed in red leaving Diddy's house, captioning it "Meek Mill leaving Diddy's house."

  Editors' Pick

The rumors stem from a lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, which claims Diddy coerced him into sex by mentioning other artists he had slept with, including one who is a Philadelphia rapper with ties to Nicki Minaj.

Not content with attacking Diddy and Meek Mill, 50 Cent also dragged his nemesis Rick Ross into the fray. He shared a report about his donation to sexual assault victims alongside an image of Diddy and Ross, highlighting Ross's controversial lyrics from Rocko's "U.O.E.N.O." where he admitted to drugging a woman and having sex with her without her knowledge.

Ross initially apologized for the lyrics but later faced significant backlash and lost a partnership with Reebok.

Ross responded to 50 Cent's post by referencing Cuban Link, 50 Cent's girlfriend, whom he had previously referred to as a "Dream Chasers b####." Ross announced a collaboration with Cuban Link and Omelly although he appeared to confuse her with another rapper, Cuban Doll.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lisa Vanderpump Calls Out Rachel Leviss Over 'Ridiculous' Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Baby Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce
Latest News
Sam Asghari Vows to 'Never' Bad Mouth His Ex Britney Spears
  • Mar 03, 2024

Sam Asghari Vows to 'Never' Bad Mouth His Ex Britney Spears

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Baby Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce
  • Mar 03, 2024

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Baby Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama
  • Mar 03, 2024

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Lisa Vanderpump Calls Out Rachel Leviss Over 'Ridiculous' Revenge Porn Lawsuit
  • Mar 03, 2024

Lisa Vanderpump Calls Out Rachel Leviss Over 'Ridiculous' Revenge Porn Lawsuit

RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards 2024 by Sweeping Seven Gongs
  • Mar 03, 2024

RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards 2024 by Sweeping Seven Gongs

Wendell Pierce to Play Perry White in James Gunn's 'Superman'
  • Mar 03, 2024

Wendell Pierce to Play Perry White in James Gunn's 'Superman'

Most Read
Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-01 11:59:56

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Explains Why She Wants Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers With Will Smith

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors With Duke Riley Amid Custody Battle With Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors With Duke Riley Amid Custody Battle With Darius Jackson

Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West for Making Their Argument About Children Public

Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West for Making Their Argument About Children Public

Stephen Baldwin in High Spirits After Asking for Prayers for Hailey and Justin Bieber

Stephen Baldwin in High Spirits After Asking for Prayers for Hailey and Justin Bieber