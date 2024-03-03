 

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Baby Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Baby Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce
The 'Soul Survivor' hip hop star wants to keep his little girl out of spotlight and drama surrounding his high-profiled divorce proceedings with estranged wife.

  Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - In September 2023, Jeezy filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai. The sudden split shocked fans as the couple had previously expressed love for each other on social media. While official documents cite an "irretrievably broken" relationship, rumors of infidelity and family value differences have swirled.

Recent legal filings by Mai in December have cast doubt on Jeezy's innocence, prompting him to deny wrongdoing. Amid the drama, both parties have prioritized their two-year-old daughter, Monaco.

To protect Monaco's privacy, Jeezy has requested a judge to seal sensitive personal and financial information, particularly details about her. According to Jeezy, the divorce has become increasingly contentious, subjecting both parties and their child to intense media scrutiny.

In his motion, Jeezy argues that the public nature of their divorce risks exposing sensitive information that could harm Monaco. He believes that keeping such details confidential is in their child's best interest.

The request for privacy comes as both Jeezy and Mai have been facing public criticism amid their split. The rapper's move to protect his daughter's privacy has received mixed reactions, with some supporting his efforts and others questioning his motives.

As the divorce proceedings continue, it remains to be seen whether the court will grant Jeezy's request. However, the former couple's priority for their daughter's well-being is evident.

