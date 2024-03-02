 

Ayesha Curry Bares Baby Bump, Shows Curves Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 4

Ayesha is flaunting her growing belly as she announces that she is having a new addition to her growing family with basketball player husband Stephen Curry.

AceShowbiz - On Friday, March 1, cookbook author and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry and NBA star Stephen Curry announced that they are expecting their fourth child together. The couple shared the news in the first digital issue of Ayesha's Sweet July magazine cover.

In an essay for Sweet July, Ayesha expressed that after initially deciding to stop having children after welcoming their son Canon in 2018, she and Stephen later realized that they wanted to expand their family. "For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," she shared. "But last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again."

Ayesha also noted that she has been experiencing some unusual cravings during her fourth pregnancy, particularly for fruits and "unhealthy" foods. "I've been on a watermelon kick, which is so strange," she said. "I've also been craving these little Japanese peaches."

Ayesha and Steph are already parents to three children: daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5. In October 2022, Stephen spoke about introducing his children to different sports. "We're all backyard sports right now," he said. "It's more just confidence building and their ability to find joy in everything they do."

Several celebrities congratulated the expecting couple on their Instagram post. "Ahhhh!!!! Congratulations," wrote Lesa Milan, star of "The Real Housewives of Dubai". "Congrats !!!" added Draya Michele, former star of "Basketball Wives".

Ayesha's pregnancy journey will be featured in the upcoming issue of Sweet July magazine, available on March 1.

