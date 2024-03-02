Kanye West Denies Erick Sermon's Claim About Solo Album 'Y3'

Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin Music

Shortly after the 'Feel It' spitter claims that he was working with Ye for the latter's solo album, the 'All of the Lights' rapper gives his response to the 'fake news.'

Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has given his response to Erick Sermon's claim about his album. The "All of the Lights" rapper denied the "Feel It" spitter's statement saying that the former will be releasing a new album titled "Y3".

On Wednesday, February 28, one of Ye's fans revealed that they received messages from the 46-year-old hip-hop artist, who made a clarification about the alleged record. His messages read, "This is fake news. Ain't no album called 'Y3'. And ain't nobody tryna be the 'old Ye.' "

It went on to read, "When I made 808s [& Heartbreak] n***as was running round talking bought they miss the old Ye." He continued, "We just made King / Back 2 Me / Carnival / Talking just to name a few."

Ye further bragged about his success in the music industry. He penned, "We got the number 1 song in the world and number 1 album in the world with top level beats top level bars top level hooks top level features. I'm the greatest artist in any genre ever. And I'm just getting started."

Kanye West responded to a claim about his solo album.

The clarification came shortly after Erick spilled that Ye will be unleashing a new album "Y3". Speaking to HipHopDX in an interview published on Tuesday, February 27, he said, "The record I was working on wasn't what him and Ty Dolla $ign was doing at the time. I was working on 'Y3', Ye's solo album."

Erick additionally shared, "Hopefully, we can finish what we started, y'know, 'cause I had him on Hip Hop. I was like, 'You got to rhyme and we have to do the stuff that you used to do 'cause you ill at that,' y'know? And he listened. I had [the old Kanye] back."

In one of his sentences, Erick was making a reference to Ye and Ty's latest collaborative album "Vultures 1". The two artists dropped the record, which consists of 16 tracks, on February 10. The album has been sitting atop the Billboard 200 chart for two consecutive weeks.

You can share this post!