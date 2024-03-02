 

Kanye West Denies Erick Sermon's Claim About Solo Album 'Y3'

Kanye West Denies Erick Sermon's Claim About Solo Album 'Y3'
Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin
Music

Shortly after the 'Feel It' spitter claims that he was working with Ye for the latter's solo album, the 'All of the Lights' rapper gives his response to the 'fake news.'

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has given his response to Erick Sermon's claim about his album. The "All of the Lights" rapper denied the "Feel It" spitter's statement saying that the former will be releasing a new album titled "Y3".

On Wednesday, February 28, one of Ye's fans revealed that they received messages from the 46-year-old hip-hop artist, who made a clarification about the alleged record. His messages read, "This is fake news. Ain't no album called 'Y3'. And ain't nobody tryna be the 'old Ye.' "

It went on to read, "When I made 808s [& Heartbreak] n***as was running round talking bought they miss the old Ye." He continued, "We just made King / Back 2 Me / Carnival / Talking just to name a few."

Ye further bragged about his success in the music industry. He penned, "We got the number 1 song in the world and number 1 album in the world with top level beats top level bars top level hooks top level features. I'm the greatest artist in any genre ever. And I'm just getting started."

  Editors' Pick

Kanye West Message

Kanye West responded to a claim about his solo album.

The clarification came shortly after Erick spilled that Ye will be unleashing a new album "Y3". Speaking to HipHopDX in an interview published on Tuesday, February 27, he said, "The record I was working on wasn't what him and Ty Dolla $ign was doing at the time. I was working on 'Y3', Ye's solo album."

Erick additionally shared, "Hopefully, we can finish what we started, y'know, 'cause I had him on Hip Hop. I was like, 'You got to rhyme and we have to do the stuff that you used to do 'cause you ill at that,' y'know? And he listened. I had [the old Kanye] back."

In one of his sentences, Erick was making a reference to Ye and Ty's latest collaborative album "Vultures 1". The two artists dropped the record, which consists of 16 tracks, on February 10. The album has been sitting atop the Billboard 200 chart for two consecutive weeks.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Defended Over Age Inappropriate Video With La La Anthony

Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors With Duke Riley Amid Custody Battle With Darius Jackson
Related Posts
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Kanye West Publicly Demands Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Kids From Their 'Fake' School

Kanye West Publicly Demands Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Kids From Their 'Fake' School

Bianca Censori's Dad Plans to Have a Sit-Down With Kanye West

Bianca Censori's Dad Plans to Have a Sit-Down With Kanye West

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Latest News
Jack Nicholson Branded 'Smarmy' and 'Arrogant' by 'The Departed' Co-Star Ray Winstone
  • Mar 02, 2024

Jack Nicholson Branded 'Smarmy' and 'Arrogant' by 'The Departed' Co-Star Ray Winstone

Millie Bobby Brown Dropped Ring Into Sea During Proposal, Fiance Took Dangerous Dive to Retrieve It
  • Mar 02, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown Dropped Ring Into Sea During Proposal, Fiance Took Dangerous Dive to Retrieve It

Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors With Duke Riley Amid Custody Battle With Darius Jackson
  • Mar 02, 2024

Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors With Duke Riley Amid Custody Battle With Darius Jackson

Karol G's Private Jet Smoking After Making Emergency Landing at Van Nuys
  • Mar 02, 2024

Karol G's Private Jet Smoking After Making Emergency Landing at Van Nuys

Billy Porter Devastated by the Death of His Mother
  • Mar 02, 2024

Billy Porter Devastated by the Death of His Mother

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris
  • Mar 02, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Dances in Risque Dress, Teases Pharrell Collab 'Doctor (Work It Out)'
Music
  • 2024-02-29 13:00:09

Miley Cyrus Dances in Risque Dress, Teases Pharrell Collab 'Doctor (Work It Out)'

Cardi B Reveals Cover Art of 'Like What' Freestyle

Cardi B Reveals Cover Art of 'Like What' Freestyle

Westlife Sends Well Wishes to Mark Feehily After He Leaves Group Due to Health Issues

Westlife Sends Well Wishes to Mark Feehily After He Leaves Group Due to Health Issues

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

Ariana Grande Admits She Misses Going on Tour, Reveals She Has 'Itch' to Hit the Road

Ariana Grande Admits She Misses Going on Tour, Reveals She Has 'Itch' to Hit the Road

Justin Timberlake's New Album Will Feature NSYNC Collab

Justin Timberlake's New Album Will Feature NSYNC Collab

Tyla Reveals Release Date of Debut Album 'Tyla'

Tyla Reveals Release Date of Debut Album 'Tyla'

French Montana Labeled a Hypocrite for Saying Current Rappers Are Just Chasing 'Biggest Numbers'

French Montana Labeled a Hypocrite for Saying Current Rappers Are Just Chasing 'Biggest Numbers'

Kelsea Ballerini Thrilled to Return as Host for CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini Thrilled to Return as Host for CMT Music Awards 2024