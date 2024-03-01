 

Ashley Benson Shows Glimpse of Newborn After Giving Birth to Her First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress officially adds mother to her resume after she delivered a bundle of joy, her first baby with husband Brandon Davis.

  Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ashley Benson has welcomed her first child with husband Brandon Davis. The "Pretty Little Liars" actress, 34, announced on Thursday, February 29 she had given birth, and shared a photo online of her newborn's hand wrapped around her thumb alongside a pink heart emoji - but didn't add any more information about the baby.

It was first reported in October Ashley and her oil heir partner, 43, were expecting their first child, and in January the actress bared her growing baby bump in a photoshoot for Ladygunn magazine's digital issue.

She told the publication she felt her connection with Brandon had been "immediate," adding, "I was just like, 'I think I'm gonna marry you.' "

Ashley also added she knew becoming a parent was going to "change" everything in her life. She said, "I've had to go away from what I'm known for. And with the birth of my child, the rebirth of my career is going to happen too."

Ashley revealed she was engaged to Brandon in July 2023 when she showed off her massive diamond ring, which was estimated to have cost $800,000, on her Instagram Stories. She said in the post Brandon was her "best friend," adding, "I love you."

The couple secretly married last autumn, with Ashley's mum revealing they had got hitched by sharing photos online of the couple's wedding bands. It's unclear when Ashley and Brandon started dating, but People reported in February 2023 they had "a lot of mutual friends" and got along because they are "both super fun and very social people."

The couple's romance made headlines after the end of Ashley's long-term relationships with rapper G-Eazy, 34, and 31-year-old model Cara Delevingne.

She initially kept the relationship with Brandon secret and insisted she prefers a "private" love life. Ashley told Cosmopolitan in 2021, "It's more sacred that way. I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."

Before making her relationship with Brandon public, Ashley opened up about her hopes of one day starting a family. She told People in 2019 she was "obsessed" with babies and wanted "like, 25 kids."

Ashley said at the time she didn't plan to get pregnant "anytime soon," but admitted she had already been shopping for her unborn kids. She added, "I just got three vintage T-shirts for my future children. I'm just going to keep them until they can wear them. I will go crazy… it'll be fun."

