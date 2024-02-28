Bethenny Frankel Feuding With Travis Kelce's Dad for Calling Her a 'Troll'

Instagram Celebrity

The former Bravolebrity claps back at Ed Kelce for using 'an insult instead of using his intellect' when defending Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift against her criticism.

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel is fighting back against Ed Kelce after the latter blasted her as a "troll" for her comments on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance. While she understands Ed's protective instinct, she called out the Kelce patriarch for publicly insulting her.

The reality TV star hit back at Ed in the Tuesday, February 27 episode of her "Just B" podcast. "I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child's defense, particularly when they're asked about it," she began. "I just wish he would've expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult. As we teach our kids, it's better to express ourselves than just criticize."

Defending herself for weighing on the couple's romance, the Skinnygirl founder insisted, "I wasn't even criticizing their relationship. I was saying, usually there's only one peacock in a relationship, and I dated a guy like that. That was very over the top and very you know, just like loud and gregarious and like needed to be the center of attention." She doubled down, "And I stand by that. I think that's who Travis is."

While admitting that she's also a "momma bear," she suggested that Ed blatantly insulting her was too much. "Calling me a troll, which of course is amazing clickbait and yay for Travis Kelce's dad," she sarcastically said, before adding, "He used an insult instead of using his intellect."

"So the Swifties can come for me," the 53-year-old mother of one continued. "But I'm going to defend myself when I have said that they were in my mount rushmore of couples, the two of them. I mean, they're on top of the world."

Bethenny further explained her comments on Travis and Taylor's relationship. "It usually doesn't work," she emphasized. "I'm allowed to think that. I'm a grown-a** adult and I don't have to think they're getting married and spending the rest of their lives together. And I hope that they do, if that's what they both want, and they'll live happily ever after."

Ed previously reacted on Facebook after Bethenny ripped into his son's relationship with the pop star. He reposted a Newsweek article with the headline "Bethenny Frankel doubles down over Travis Kelce comments." In the caption, he wrote, "Who TF is this troll?" referring to the former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star.

