 

Bethenny Frankel Feuding With Travis Kelce's Dad for Calling Her a 'Troll'

Bethenny Frankel Feuding With Travis Kelce's Dad for Calling Her a 'Troll'
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Bravolebrity claps back at Ed Kelce for using 'an insult instead of using his intellect' when defending Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift against her criticism.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel is fighting back against Ed Kelce after the latter blasted her as a "troll" for her comments on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance. While she understands Ed's protective instinct, she called out the Kelce patriarch for publicly insulting her.

The reality TV star hit back at Ed in the Tuesday, February 27 episode of her "Just B" podcast. "I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child's defense, particularly when they're asked about it," she began. "I just wish he would've expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult. As we teach our kids, it's better to express ourselves than just criticize."

Defending herself for weighing on the couple's romance, the Skinnygirl founder insisted, "I wasn't even criticizing their relationship. I was saying, usually there's only one peacock in a relationship, and I dated a guy like that. That was very over the top and very you know, just like loud and gregarious and like needed to be the center of attention." She doubled down, "And I stand by that. I think that's who Travis is."

  Editors' Pick

While admitting that she's also a "momma bear," she suggested that Ed blatantly insulting her was too much. "Calling me a troll, which of course is amazing clickbait and yay for Travis Kelce's dad," she sarcastically said, before adding, "He used an insult instead of using his intellect."

"So the Swifties can come for me," the 53-year-old mother of one continued. "But I'm going to defend myself when I have said that they were in my mount rushmore of couples, the two of them. I mean, they're on top of the world."

Bethenny further explained her comments on Travis and Taylor's relationship. "It usually doesn't work," she emphasized. "I'm allowed to think that. I'm a grown-a** adult and I don't have to think they're getting married and spending the rest of their lives together. And I hope that they do, if that's what they both want, and they'll live happily ever after."

Ed previously reacted on Facebook after Bethenny ripped into his son's relationship with the pop star. He reposted a Newsweek article with the headline "Bethenny Frankel doubles down over Travis Kelce comments." In the caption, he wrote, "Who TF is this troll?" referring to the former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Gabourey Sidibe Can't Wait to 'Double the Fun' as She's Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel
Related Posts
Bethenny Frankel Defended Against Critics of 'Inappropriate' Beach Pics of Her Underage Daughter

Bethenny Frankel Defended Against Critics of 'Inappropriate' Beach Pics of Her Underage Daughter

Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Christmas Decor

Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian's Winter Wonderland Christmas Decor

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Latest News
Pink's Daughter Willow Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation
  • Feb 29, 2024

Pink's Daughter Willow Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation

Drea de Matteo Credits Adult Content Success for Saving Her and Family's Lives
  • Feb 28, 2024

Drea de Matteo Credits Adult Content Success for Saving Her and Family's Lives

Bethenny Frankel Feuding With Travis Kelce's Dad for Calling Her a 'Troll'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Bethenny Frankel Feuding With Travis Kelce's Dad for Calling Her a 'Troll'

Kate Middleton 'Recovering Well' After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery
  • Feb 28, 2024

Kate Middleton 'Recovering Well' After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery

Khloe Kardashian Called 'Creepy' for Reselling Daughter True's Clothing for Unreasonable Price
  • Feb 28, 2024

Khloe Kardashian Called 'Creepy' for Reselling Daughter True's Clothing for Unreasonable Price

Kit Harington Joins 'Slave Play' in London's West End
  • Feb 28, 2024

Kit Harington Joins 'Slave Play' in London's West End

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-28 10:19:52

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Zac Efron Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance Being Compared to 'High School Musical'

Zac Efron Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance Being Compared to 'High School Musical'

Diddy's Attorney Brands His Former Male Employee a 'Liar' After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy's Attorney Brands His Former Male Employee a 'Liar' After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Zendaya Wants to Bring Tom Holland Back From the U.K. to the States If She Could

Zendaya Wants to Bring Tom Holland Back From the U.K. to the States If She Could