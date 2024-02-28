 

Gabourey Sidibe Can't Wait to 'Double the Fun' as She's Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

The 'Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire' actress, who quietly tied the knot with Brandon in 2021, confirms the baby news on Tuesday, February 27.

AceShowbiz - Gabourey Sidibe is pregnant. Revealing that she and husband Brandon Frankel are expecting twins together, the "Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire" star said she can't wait to "double the fun."

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, the 39-year-old shared a photo of her and her spouse pushing twin strollers together. The actress also included a picture wherein Brandon cradled her baby bump in front of a mirror.

"I'm pregnant!" the expectant mom declared in the caption. "We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!"

Gabourey and Brandon quietly tied the knot back in 2021, just a few months after announcing their engagement. When appearing in a December 2022 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan", the Oscar nominee disclosed why she kept the news of her nuptials under wraps until now.

"The thing about weddings is I don't like them," she opened up. "Here's an example of how much I don't like them-I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

Host Kelly Ripa was confused by the remarks, prompting the "American Horror Story" alum to confirm that she and Brandon had gotten married "at the kitchen table" months after his proposal. "I really don't like weddings," the Independent Spirit Award winner reiterated.

Following Gabourey's announcement, Brandon took to his Instagram page to share a sweet message addressing the big news. Alongside a picture of the couple showing off their rings during their casual kitchen nuptials as well as a snap of their flowers and cupcakes from the big day, Brandon wrote, "SURPRISE!"

"I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we've been MARRIED since March '21!" he continued. "Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life."

