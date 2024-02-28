Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

In a couple of snaps, the 43-year-old reality TV star and fashion mogul can be seen rocking a white corset from the designer that accentuates her whittled waist and protruding hips.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian landed in hot water for her new Instagram post. In the Tuesday, February 27 post, "The Kardashians" star showcased her insane figure while donning a corset from Mugler.

In a couple of snaps, the 43-year-old could be seen rocking a white corset from the designer that accentuated her whittled waist and protruding hips. During what seemed to be a fitting session, the reality TV star opted for a makeup-free look as she pulled her raven hair in a ponytail.

Fans, however, were not impressed by the figure-hugging garment. "Her organs are displaced. So cruel to the human anatomy," one user commented. "That's how you look when you take 2 or more ribs out. Not a great image for you girls," another added.

Someone, meanwhile, found the shape "strange." Criticizing the mom of four, a critic asked, "We all understand the power of influencers and marketing and making money of pictures, however to someone who has daughters herself, is that something that you want them to look up to?"

Other comments, on the other hand, featured people comparing Kim to former husband Kanye West's current wife Bianca Censori. "Is it me or Kim is beginning to look like Bianca," one questioned. Similarly, someone else suggested, "Wow her and Bianca are twins, but I think Bianca's face is natural."

Kim's controversial look came after Anya Taylor-Joy faced backlash for something similar. The "Dune: Part Two" actress was accused of promoting starvation after she posted on her Instagram page a picture of her waist-cinching corset for her look at the movie's London premiere on Sunday, February 25.

For the event, "The Queen's Gambit" actress wore a dress from Maison Margiela that helped her flaunt how thin her waist is. The gown included a gold inner that hugged her figure. It also featured a see-through black fabric that flowed beautifully in the lower part of the ensemble.

Despite her goddess-like look, some Internet users put Anya on blast for allegedly normalizing starvation. "Can we not normalize starvation?" one fan wrote in the comments section. Similarly, another said, "Rough. Expected better from you tbh. Thinness isn't chic."



"I love you, but this is not ok," one other noted. Someone else wrote, "Anya I love you but please don’t post things that could be dangerous for impressionable young fans to see."

You can share this post!