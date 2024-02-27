Travis Kelce's Dad Calls Out Bethenny Frankel for Ripping Into NFL Star and Taylor Swift's Romance

Instagram/AP Celebrity

Ed Kelce slams the former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star for suggesting that the Chiefs tight end isn't a good match for the pop superstar because he's also a 'peacock.'

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance has got so much love and hate at the same time, forcing his father to speak up against a hater. Ed Kelce has blasted "troll" Bethenny Frankel, who recently ripped into the couple's relationship.

Ed reposted a Newsweek article with the headline "Bethenny Frankel doubles down over Travis Kelce comments" to his Facebook page on Friday, February 23. In the caption, he wrote, "Who TF is this troll?" referring to the former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star.

A fan of Taylor and Travis responded to Ed's post, "No one of importance Papa Kelce ... Haters gonna hate." Another wrote, "She was a Un-Real Housewife. Has an opinion about everything. Trying to stay relevant. Just a Jabroni."

Agreeing with Ed, another Swiftie penned, "Yeah she's a troll. Don't worry though the swifties will come through and handle her lol." A fourth person claimed, "She also talked crap about Mama Kelce's ziploc brand deal. She's definitely putting the Kelce name in her mouth for clicks and engagement."

Some others praised Ed for defending his son against a hater like Bethenny. "Mr. Kelce, you are a f**king legend sir. I salute you," one of them hailed him. Another chimed in, "Just when I didn't think I could love the Kelce Family anymore we get Ed for another win."

"Ed you are a legend," another supporter raved, with another adding, "You are the dad America needs right now!" Another warned, "Papa Kelce said, grown or not don’t mess with his bear cub!"

Bethenny recently broke down the reason why she thought Taylor and Travis' relationship wouldn't last. "When you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that... it's not easy [and] relationships take work. And it's hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So they're really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship," she said in an Instagram video posted earlier this month.

The Skinnygirl founder also touched on Travis' display of excitement after winning Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, particularly the moment he shouted out one of the city's signature songs during his post-game speech.

"I could never be in a relationship with someone who needed to stand up and grab the microphone and sing and scream 'Viva Las Vegas'," she weighed in. "That's really exciting and electric in the beginning, but it does wear on you. It physically wears on you, it emotionally wears on you."

Ed has been seen hanging out with Taylor at Kansas City Chiefs games. "She's very smart," he said of the Grammy winner in October 2023, describing the singer as a "very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman." He went on recalling, "We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around."

You can share this post!