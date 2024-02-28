 

Kit Harington Joins 'Slave Play' in London's West End

Cover Images/Dave Allocca/StarPix
The 'Game of Thrones' alum will appear alongside Olivia Washington], the daughter of Hollywood icon Denzel Washington, in the play, which explores the issue of racism and relationships.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kit Harington is set to star in "Slave Play" in London's West End. The 37-year-old actor will appear alongside Olivia Washington, the daughter of Hollywood icon Denzel Washington, in Jeremy O. Harris' play, which explores the issue of racism and relationships.

Jeremy, 34, said in a statement, "I'm incredibly grateful for the trails blazed by the myriad black British writers recently who have broken ground for black writers and audiences on the West End like Arinze Kene, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Tyrell Williams, Ryan Calais Cameron, and Natasha Gordon. I hope that with this production even more work by writers of colour will find support on our largest commercial stages."

  Editors' Pick

Jeremy has been amazed by the play's success in the U.S., and he's now hoping to replicate that in the U.K.. Jeremy, who studied playwriting at the Yale School of Drama, said, "This play has been a part of me for many years now. It was a play written for my friends, actors like myself, who felt under-served by the options available to them to explore the unspoken terrain of both American history and our collective unconscious in relation to those histories."

"It was a play written for my friends in grad school who were rarely given the chance to be center stage. It was written thinking that the Iceman stage (my university's black box theater) would be its first and final home. Yet five years later we have been Off-Broadway, on Broadway, and all over America. And now London. Many of the people from the very first reading in my grad school flat have been with the play ever since and are returning to do it in London," he added.

The production, which also features the likes of Fisayo Akinade and Aaron Heffernan, will be staged at the Noel Coward Theatre in London from June 29.

