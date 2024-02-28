 

Kate Middleton 'Recovering Well' After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery

The Princess of Wales, who is on a recovery following her abdominal procedure on January 16, is revealed to be 'doing well' and 'looking forward to a change of scene.'

AceShowbiz - The Princess of Wales is "doing well" amid her recovery from surgery. The 42-year-old royal underwent abdominal surgery on January 16, and an insider has now revealed that she's making good progress as she recovers from the procedure. The source told PEOPLE that the princess "continues to be doing well."

The princess has been spending time with her family since she came home from hospital, and another insider recently suggested that she's making good progress, too. The source told the Daily Mail newspaper's Richard Eden, "Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."

The princess' operation was previously described as a success. Despite this, Kensington Palace confirmed that she's unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. The Palace said in a statement on January 17, "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The latest update about her health comes after Prince William, her husband, pulled out of a memorial service because of a personal matter. The 41-year-old royal was scheduled to attend a memorial service for King Constantine of Greece, who died in January 2023, aged 82, at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, February 27, but he ultimately withdrew from the event for personal reasons. Kensington Palace hasn't given a specific reason for William's absence, which was announced less than an hour before the start of the service at St George's Chapel.

