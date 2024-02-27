'Kung Fu Panda 4' Parodies 'Dune: Part Two' in New Trailer

DreamWorks Animation Movie

With both films nearing their release dates, the upcoming animated movie embraces the 'Dune' sequel fever by featuring Po who channels Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides in the new promo video.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Kung Fu Panda 4" enjoys riding the hype of "Dune: Part Two". While it's set in another world apart from the feudal interstellar society in the "Dune" franchise, the animated movie sends its lead character Po to a dangerous desert akin to Planet Arrakis in a new trailer.

In the promo video, Po channels Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he searches for the perfect amount of spice. Wearing a hoodie, he stands in the middle of the desert while dramatically narrating his purpose before revealing a bowl of dumplings that he quickly devours.

The trailer goes on showing glimpses of action scenes in the upcoming movie. It also features the new villain, Chameleon (Viola Davis), who can absorb the abilities of antagonists from Po's past, including Tai Lung (Ian McShane), Shen (Gary Oldman) and Kai (J.K. Simmons).

According to the official synopsis, "After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to ... give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position."

"Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon, a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm," it continues to read. "So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places."

Dustin Hoffman returns as the voice of Master Shifu, with James Hong as Mr. Ping, Po's adoptive Chinese goose father, and Bryan Cranston as the voice of Li Shan, Po's biological giant panda father. Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan also joins the cast, lending his voice for Han, a Sunda pangolin who is a leader of a den of thieves.

The movie is directed by Mike Mitchell, who stated that Masters Tigress, Monkey, Crane, Mantis and Viper, known collectively as the Furious Five, will make an appearance in the film and that they are "off on their own individual missions." The movie will open in U.S. theaters on March 8, a week after "Dune: Part Two" is released on March 1.

