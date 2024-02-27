'The Voice' Season 25 Premiere Recap: Coaches Do Whatever It Takes to Get This Trio on Their Team

NBC TV

The new season 25 features Dan + Shay as the long-running NBC show's first duo to serve as a coach, joining returning coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire.

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" season 25 premiered on Monday, February 26. The new season featured Dan + Shay as the show's first duo to serve as a coach, joining returning coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire.

The first singer to perform for the Blind Auditions in the premiere episode was RV dweller Dani Stacy, who performed "I Will Survive". He received the first four-chair turn and Chance even used his block on Reba right away. Everyone praised Dani, but she eventually went to Team Chance.

Later, twins Justin & Jeremy Garcia took the stage next to sing "Story of My Life" which made Chance immediately hit his button. Reba and Dan + Shay followed suit. Rather unsurprisingly, Justin and Jeremy chose to be on Dan + Shay's team.

Tae Lewis then appeared in his cowboy hat and boots before singing his take on "Somebody Like You". Reba and John went against each other to get Tae on their team. John said Tae's voice is "so electric" and he could get a "clear lane" on his team, while Reba bragged about her expertise in vocal and staging. Tae went to Team Reba.

Singing Dan + Shay's song "Speechless" was Ryan Argast. When it seemed like none of the coaches turned, Dan + Shay hit their button for Ryan so he automatically went to Team Dan + Shay. Later, Ash Haynes hoped to impress the coaches by singing her version of "The Best", but unfortunately no one turned for her.

Nadege's performance of "Get You", meanwhile, got John and Chance to turn their chairs. John complimented Nadege's "stylish musical choices," while Chance tried to pitch himself by singing "Ordinary People" with her. It actually worked as she picked Chance as her coach.

Josh Sanders was then up, singing his rendition of "Whiskey On You" that earned him a turn from Reba and Dan + Shay. It was another battle between them and this time Reba won as Josh joined her team.

Concluding the night was trio of best friends OK3, who performed "Made You Look". All the coaches hit their buttons for OK3 with Shay saying that his "heart is racing." He also called it his favorite performance. Chance, meanwhile, pointed out that he once worked with a trio a couple seasons ago. Dan + Shay got the audience to encourage OK3 to pick them, while John hit his secret button to inflate a tube man behind him that said "Pick Team Legend." However, viewers will only find out the results in the next episode.

